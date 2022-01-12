Son charged in father's shooting death at an apartment complex in Greenville

A 21-year-old Greenville son allegedly shot his father at an apartment complex in Grenville early Tuesday, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Aaron John Bruhn was charged for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Sheriff's Office and Greenville Detention Center.

Bruhn was located and detained on the side of the road near Crestwood Drive and Hillandale Road.

Greenville County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to The View at Paris Mountain Apartments on High Peak Drive Tuesday and found John Henry Bruhn, 47, of Greenville, who died from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Coroner's Office.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greenville SC man dead after a shooting at apartment complex