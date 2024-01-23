47-year-old Knoxville man dies in shooting in Orchard Hills neighborhood

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a home in North Knoxville, a department spokesperson said in a press release.

At around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 22, officers responded to a reported shooting that happened inside a home in the 5700 block of Chesswood Drive in Orchard Hills, just northwest of Inskip, the release said. Benjamin Vellines, 47, of Knoxville, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspected shooter, who police say was known to Vellines, was detained but charges have not been issued, the release said.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

