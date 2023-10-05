47-year-old Knoxville man shot and killed last night in the Western Heights neighborhood

Dorian Steeley, a 47-year-old Knoxville man, was shot and killed the evening of Oct. 4 in the city's Western Heights neighborhood, police say.

Officers were called at about 8:30 p.m. to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a shooting victim who was taken there in a personal car. He was pronounced dead, according to a Knoxville Police Department news release.

Police say they know the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Stair Avenue but that no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible to receive a cash reward.

