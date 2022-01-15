47-year-old man arrested after 8-year-old girl killed in what Milwaukee police are investigating as a homicide

An 8-year-old girl was killed Saturday afternoon and a 47-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested in what Milwaukee Police are investigating as a homicide.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of West Highland Avenue.

The suspect was handling a firearm that discharged, according to a police release. The gunfire struck the girl, who was taken to a hospital but died.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days, the police release said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

