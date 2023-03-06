47-year-old man arrested in connection to drive-by shooting at north Georgia home

A 47-year-old man is facing several charges in connection to a drive-by shooting at a north Georgia home.

On Sunday, around 3:30 p.m. Holly Springs officers responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Palm Street.

The Holly Springs Police Department along with Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Nance of Dallas, Georgia.

Authorities did not say how many times Nance shot into the home.

Nance was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated family violence, criminal trespass, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Authorities said no one in the home was injured during the time of the shooting.

Officials did not say how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

