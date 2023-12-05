A 47-year-old time capsule disappeared from Coral Springs. Its location remains a mystery.

It’s a missing link in the history of Coral Springs. Now, the city is hoping to crack the whodunit case of a missing time capsule.

The time capsule was buried in 1976 at 3001 University Drive, then the Florida Coast Bank. That location is now an Amtrust Bank.

The time capsule was a large plastic tube containing several newspapers, magazines, a July calendar of events, Olympic prints and stamps, and a $2 bill, according to a city spokeswoman. It was dug up and then reburied in 2003 with some new items at the northeast corner of University Drive and Wiles Road, near what is now a Truist Bank.

But the city went hunting for it in 2021 to “move it for safekeeping during roadwork” but it had vanished.

It’s been two years since the city knew the time capsule had vanished into time, but because of the interest of high school interns, “they were intrigued by the mystery of the time capsule, so decided to create the post to potentially draw additional public interaction – just in case the mystery could be solved!”

The city posted on Facebook that any information about the time capsule’s disappearance can be “anonymously” submitted to history@coralsprings.gov.

“As we are continually trying to build upon our city’s historical archive, we certainly hope any member of the public who may have knowledge of the capsule’s whereabouts would share information with us. We also understand that any buried time capsule is susceptible to future construction, weather, and advanced age when exposed to the Florida landscape,” the spokeswoman said.

