A 47-year-old woman impersonated an FBI agent to get free food at a Chick-fil-A in Georgia

Kimberly George Ragsdale was arrested on charges of impersonating a public official after pretending to be an FBI agent in order to receive free food at a Georgia Chick-fil-A. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A woman pretended to be an FBI agent to get free food from a Chick-fil-A in Georgia, according to police reports seen by the Polk County Standard Journal.

Kimberly George Ragsdale is accused of telling Chick-fil-A workers that she would arrest them if they didn't give her free food, according to the report.

Ragsdale was arrested by police on Thursday and was charged with impersonating a public officer, according to her arrest report.

During her arrest, Ragsdale maintained that she was an agent by pretending to talk on a radio in her t-shirt and insisting that her FBI credentials were electronic, according to Polk Today.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A woman who pretended to be an FBI agent on multiple occasions was arrested for commanding free food from workers at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Georgia.

The woman, Kimberly George Ragsdale, is accused of going into a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Rockmart, Georgia, and telling workers that they would be detained if they didn't give her free food, according to a police report seen by the Polk County Standard Journal.

After Ragsdale attempted the ruse numerous times over the course of a week, Chick-fil-A workers called the police on Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene to arrest her, she was in the restaurant's parking lot.

When asked for identification, Ragsdale maintained her claim that she was an agent and told the officers she only had electronic credentials, according to the police report cited by Polk Today.

As Ragsdale was being taken into custody, she also pretended as though she was trying to inform someone about her arrest on a hidden radio insider her shirt.

"We are thankful for the observant and professional staff at CFA who knew what to do and gathered the info needed for us to make our case and catch her in the act," Rockmart Police Chief Randy Turner told the Polk County Standard Journal.

According to an arrest report obtained by Fox News, the 47-year-old woman was charged with "impersonating a public officer."

Story continues

Read more:

An Arkansas police chief resigned after he was found threatening to kill 'Marxist Democrats' and mocking transgender people on social media

A 73-year-old Texas man was accused of stealing posts from 'hundreds' of political campaign signs for 3 years, police say

A New York couple drowned on their Turks and Caicos honeymoon four days after their wedding, report says

Read the original article on Insider