Some of the 47 people displaced in Glass Creek Apartments will get to stay close to home

Netflix announced today it will begin testing its games across more devices, including TVs and computers, in addition to mobile phones, where its games already run today. The tests will begin today in Canada and the U.K. with a "limited number" of Netflix subscribers who will be given the chance to test games on their TVs. On TVs, the games can be played on select devices from Netflix's initial partners, including Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.