47 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Amy Burzynski, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·6 min read

May 21—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Omar Kirkland, 426 South 12th St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possession of cocaine (direct), and one count of trafficking in cocaine.

Douglas McMullen, 602 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of Fentanyl-related compound.

Justin Eugene Eldridge, 1607 Manchester Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of receiving stolen property.

Jeffery Lawson, 1236 Pater Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis J. Spires, 3015 Griesmer Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of illegal manufacture of drugs (direct), trafficking in marijuana (direct), possession of marijuana, and possession of hashish (direct).

Zachary J. Anderson, 624 Woodlawn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of hashish (direct).

Cheyenne M. Snell, 124 Homestead Ave., Oxford; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft, and indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine (direct), petty theft, and criminal trespass.

Samantha J. McDonald, 321 N. Elm St., Oxford; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Logan C. Morris, 754 Woodlawn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct).

Gregory J. Pennington, 2447 Benninghofen Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and failure to appear.

Michael J. Babin, 409 Sycamore St., Unit 7, Trenton; indicted on three counts of endangering children (direct), and one count of endangering children.

Nicolas Jeremiah Watson, 4638 Freedom Court, Middletown; indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct), and one count each of kidnapping, rape, rape (direct), and gross sexual imposition.

Terry Smith, 4909 Rockdale Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and obstructing official business.

Rachel D. Rogers, 3256 Dixie Hwy., #157, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound (direct), trafficking in heroin (direct), and possession of heroin (direct).

Kristopher Johnson, 5684 Longbow Drive, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Dustin G. Smith, 124 Franklin St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Mason M. Nusbaum, 5518 Hunter Ave., Norwood; indicted on three counts of deception to obtain a dangerous drug (direct), and one count each of deception to obtain a dangerous drug and trafficking in drugs (direct).

Amanda Harding, 449 Bingham St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Ashley Frazier, 1161 Cold Water Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count each of assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Alan W. Kaiser, 31 Warr Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count of grand theft (direct).

Brian A. Williams, 3118 Morgan St., Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Larry D. Merida, 712 Carlisle Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Anthony Lee Conlee, 1300 Elm St., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua Bryan Cummins, 215 N. Monroe Drive, Xenia; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Michael Lloyd, 236 Dawnee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Katelyn W. Winsted, 2647 Benninghoffen, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timathy Mychael Rhodus, 4714 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown; indicted on three counts of felonious assault (direct), and one count each of murder, felonious assault, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

Elliott Scott Shepherd, II, Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, 280 N. Fair Ave.; indicted on four counts of felonious assault (direct), two counts of aggravated robbery (direct), and one count each of murder, and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Gregory Walz, 2564 Audubon Drive, Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of kidnapping, disrupting public services, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Tyeler Da'Quan Cothran, 1536 Brown St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Donnie Wayne Clontz II, 1336 Tallberry Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, and theft.

Mitchell Anthony Treadway, 600 N. Verity Parkway, Apt. 612, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, possessing drug abuse instruments, and criminal trespass.

Nathan K. Hardy, 407 E. Early Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of vandalism, and breaking and entering.

Jonnie Dale Doughman Jr., 126 Shadow Lake Drive, Mason; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation.

Ronald L. Wilson Jr., 90 Woods Drive, W. Milton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Hunsche, 6356 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Phillip Scott Buckle, 7022 Cook Jones Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Sara Sharp, 4004 Jewell St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; and selling, purchasing, distributing, or delivering dangerous drugs.

William Scott Minton, 9288 Vaughn Lane, Franklin; indicted on one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Vince Minchew, 7413 Brock Drive, Blanchester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Parker, 1734 Beacon St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Joshua Farrell, 5214 River Ridge, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count of grand theft.

Ezell D. Johnson, 2428 Brookview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of cocaine; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Brenna Morgan Roach, 10320 Riverwalk Lane, Loveland; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Nyckoyo J. Harrington, 1413 Fairmount Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of theft.

Chappell Ramondo Delfron Kelly Jr., 575 W. Kemper St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

David A. Tebelman Jr., 44 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on three counts of gross sexual imposition, and one count of rape.

