47 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Nov. 25—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Ronald Gene Fields, 907 Ross Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah Wright, 8563 Daly Road, Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia (direct).

Kenneth Allen Hatfield, 45 Cherokee Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Cody Kip Smallwood, 2142 Parkamo Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Antonio E. Stanley, 1921 Webman Court, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in hashish (direct), possession of hashish (direct), trafficking in marijuana (direct), and possession of marijuana (direct).

Chad Lakes, 868 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Hayden D. Getz, 156 Thomas Blvd., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Sean Anthony Perry, 25 Veterans Drive, Highland Heights, Ky.; indicted on one count each of theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Henry Allen Thompson, 1300 Hensley Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, trafficking in cocaine (direct), possession of cocaine, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct), possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct), aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings (direct).

Amber Silman, 4217 Forsythia Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count each of tampering with evidence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mekeshia Renee Lattimore, 4300 Bonita Drive, Apt. 9, Middletown; indicted on one count of breaking and entering.

Charles Edward Williams, 324 Lycoming St., Loveland; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Lillian Ann Wilson, 256 Fairview Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation, and criminal trespass (direct).

Fred Wagers III, 1129 S. Erie Hwy., Apt. 5, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, and possessing a defaced firearm.

James O'Connor, 407 Vinnedge Ave., Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Crystal Dawn Davis, 5179 Aster Park Drive, Apt. 3001, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine.

Tyson Kyle Wilmer, 722 Ridgewood Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Virginia C. Stamper, 1513 Taylor Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of cruelty to companion animal.

Deonte Mykal Walker, 5399 Aster Park Drive, Apt. 8, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated robbery, robbery, and kidnapping (direct).

Rasean Akeem Harris, 7676 Clovernook Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count each of aggravated robbery (direct) and felonious assault (direct).

Richard Williams, 405 Ross St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of burglary, domestic violence, and domestic violence (direct).

Gabrielle Renee Burgess, 5300 Hester Road, Oxford; indicted on one count of theft.

Abigayle K. Schradin, 11770 Passage Way, Apt. 153, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (direct).

Zha Quita Davis, 10929 Birchridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of theft, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrell Kenneth Harvill, 2031 Mills Ave., 309, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Monquez Juan Dallas Ross, 7863 Clovernook Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count of felonious assault (direct).

Marcus Martin, 1875 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of felonious assault (direct).

Angel Jo Sositko, 442 Harrison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tyler Wayne Deaton, 1706 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana; possession of marijuana; possessing criminal tools; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a listed controlled substance or a listed metabolite of a controlled substance.

Jodi L. Williams, 152 Hopkins St., Morrow; indicted on one count of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Julie Ann Byrd, 146 Snook Road, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, and possessing criminal tools.

Christian Brice Morgan, 9877 Dallasburg Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Robert Randal Keegan, 791 Royston Drive, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, receiving stolen property, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Valoree Deanna Harrison, 5364 Middleton Oxford Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of unauthorized use of a vehicle, theft, and misuse of credit cards.

Lindsey Earl Peterson, III, 4918 Laurentide Lane, Toledo; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, and possessing criminal tools.

David Charles Clark, 13185 Westbrook Road, Brookville; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arnold Marin, 1123 Heaton St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Lisa Marie Perry, 410 Orchard Hill Drive, Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Daniel Joseph Britt, 5252 Utica Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Charles Michael Miller, LKA 6425 203rd Place, Live Oak, Fl.; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Michael Ryan Carroll, 11718 Van Cleve Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Lawrence Mark Hurst, 2164 S. Burnett Road, Springfield; indicted on one count of theft.

Robyn Renne Heyne, 437 W. State St., Trenton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Casey Wade Morris, 11271 Ohio 762, Orient; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Nathan Scott Sunnycalb, 404 E. Pike St., #5, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Ryan Douglas Battles, 96 Richmond Way, Carrollton, Va.; indicted on one count each of domestic violence, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Daryl Lyne Cromer, LKA 1529 Price Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of failure to provide notice of change of address.