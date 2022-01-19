471 COVID-19 Tests At Ripken Stadium Discarded: Report

Elizabeth Janney
·2 min read

ABERDEEN, MD — Hundreds of COVID-19 tests administered at Ripken Stadium the day it opened for drive-thru testing were reportedly discarded.

The company contracted to conduct the testing had an outbreak of COVID-19 and had to close down, according to a statement from the Harford County Health Department.

As a result, the saliva samples for PCR tests were diverted to a backup laboratory, but by the time they arrived, it was too late for them to be processed, officials said.

At the Ripken Stadium drive-thru site, people receive a rapid test as well as a PCR test.

The PCR tests from Jan. 10 were the only ones that were affected, according to the health department. Officials said those who passed through the drive-thru that day received rapid tests that were valid.

A total of 471 PCR tests were discarded, according to WJZ.

Those who got tested Jan. 10 and wondered why their results never came through should return to get tested at the Ripken site, Harford County health officials advise. Upon arriving in the parking lot at Leidos Field and verifying they were tested on Jan. 10, they can be put into an express queue by turning on their hazards/flashers.

"No other dates or tests are affected," Harford County health officials said in a statement about the Jan. 10 incident. "We deeply apologize for this unforeseen experience as we all struggle through the recent COVID-19 surge."

The drive-thru site has since switched from saliva samples to nasal swabs.

The Harford County Health Department also opened a preregistration portal after the first day of drive-thru testing at Ripken Stadium resulted in long lines.

Preregistration is encouraged but is not required.

To get tested, people must stay in their vehicles and wear face coverings. They do not have to be Harford County residents. People are asked to bring their photo identification and insurance card, if they have one.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday at 873 Long Drive in Aberdeen.

See Also: COVID-19 Testing At Ripken Stadium Opens In Aberdeen

This article originally appeared on the Havre de Grace Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Still testing positive for COVID-19 after 10 days? Here's what to know

    What to know about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Americans Can Now Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Their Homes — Here's How

    Every home in the US now has access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely. Some wish they hadn't.

    Rona MacInnes, 54, was determined to do everything possible to protect her elderly mother as her family prepared to gather for Christmas in Pennington, N.J. With her son returning from study in Dublin, MacInnes hoped serial at-home coronavirus tests would catch a coronavirus infection he might bring home. The college junior would take six rapid tests before the holiday, all of which returned negative results. But it would become clear only later - after he had spent time with his grandmother - t

  • Kaiser says thousands in San Francisco area may have received low dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Kaiser Permanente says thousands in the San Francisco area may have received a low dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The company said around 3,900 people who visited Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center on both Oct. 25 and Dec. 10 may have received 0.01 ml to 0.04 ml less than the recommended dose of 0.30 ml, a discrepancy it said is "not considered significant.""We took immediate steps to confirm that the issue was isolated and promptly...

  • Op-Ed: In the Omicron surge, I am my family's anger translator

    We are vaxxed. We wear masks. And still I'm sitting in a chair in Echo Park listening to my mother cough through the door, knowing we are on our own.

  • Why India protects producers of the psychoactive betel nut

    Besides taxing areca nut farmers less and curbing imports, the government also does little to raise awareness and fight addiction.

  • Two Simple Lifestyle Changes Helped This Trainer Pack on Muscle and Lose Weight

    He gained muscle and shredded body fat with two simple lifestyle tweaks

  • Tess Holliday Says She's 'Regressed' in Her Anorexia Recovery: 'This Has Been Extremely Hard'

    The model shared in May that she was diagnosed with the eating disorder and says in a new essay she still struggles with "wrapping my head around" having anorexia

  • If I'd Listened To My Doctor, I Would Be Dead Right Now

    "The doctor told me there was no rush, even though the radiology report stated my tumor was 'of concern.' In fact, she was going on vacation for two weeks and her schedule was full."

  • 'Treated like donkeys': Amy's Kitchen accused of leaving some factory workers injured

    Some workers at the Amy's Kitchen factory in Santa Rosa, California, say that workers are becoming injured in an effort to maintain the speed of production lines.

  • South Africa is over Omicron, and that may be good news for the U.S.

    Scientists believe the country has "reached a turning point in this pandemic," and their experience, along with similar pictures emerging in the U.K. and New York, is cause for optimism.

  • Florida suspends health official in probe over vaccine law

    A health official who has helped lead central Florida's response to the pandemic has been put on administrative leave as state officials investigate whether he tried to compel employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in violation of state law. The state health agency is conducting an inquiry into Raul Pino, director of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, “to determine if any laws were broken in this case,” Florida Department of Health press secretary Jeremy Redfern said in an email. A measure Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law last fall prohibits government agencies from implementing vaccine mandates and restricts private businesses from having vaccine requirements unless they allow workers to opt out for medical reasons, religious beliefs, immunity based on a previous infection, regular testing or an agreement to wear protective gear.

  • These KN95 Masks Are Cute, Colorful, & Protective

    As the highly transmissible Omicron variant sweeps across the globe, health officials say it’s time to upgrade your reusable cloth masks for disposable N95 or KN95 masks instead — which, of course, isn’t as environmentally friendly but will offer better protection for you and others around you. Personally speaking, I quite like the KN95 mask even though I was initially put off by the beak-ish silhouette. Once you’ve tried KN95s, it’s harder to go back to cloth masks (which always get damp for so

  • Now that Chicago is handing them out for free, how to use and care for a KN95 mask

    Chicago ward offices and many Chicago Public Schools started handing out an estimated 1.5 million KN95 masks to the public last week. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The CDC now recommends the high quality masks for public use and at least one study suggests they are 75 times more protective than surgical masks against COVID-19 infections.How to use: Although the masks are often labeled "single use," they can actually be worn multiple ti

  • My triple-vaxxed, 85-year-old mother caught COVID. Medical triage made her doctor useless.

    Treatment for COVID-19 is the Wild West. Prescription for Paxlovid? Forget about it. Monoclonal antibody infusion? If you are lucky.

  • Do you need an 'armpit detox?' Myths about aluminum and deodorant, explained

    One of the recent trends that caught my eye is the “armpit detox” with people looking to move from traditional antiperspirant to “natural deodorant.”

  • Israeli study shows 4th shot of COVID-19 vaccine less effective on Omicron

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A fourth shot of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel. Israel's Sheba Medical Center has given second booster shots in a trial among its staff and is studying the effect of the Pfizer booster in 154 people after two weeks and the Moderna booster in 120 people after one week, said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Infectious Diseases Unit.

  • Chris Evert's ovarian cancer diagnosis: What to know about prevention

    Tennis legend Chris Evert recently revealed that she is battling stage 1C ovarian cancer. The 67-year-old tennis legend who has won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles during her career, opened up about her diagnosis on Twitter and in an ESPN report that she co-wrote with her colleague, Chris McKendry.