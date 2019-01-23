Take $472 off a *curved* 55-inch 4K TV from Samsung with free 2-day shipping at Walmart

Twitter More

It may be cold outside, but TV content is hot in the coming weeks.

Whether you're counting down the days to that big football game on Feb. 2, the Oscars on Feb. 24, or just count down the days every week until Bachelor Mondays, there's at least one thing you're currently obsessing over.

You could watch at home alone with a bottle of wine, or you could host a watch party with friends (and multiple bottles of wine). And this 55-inch curved 4K smart TV from Samsung happens to be on sale for $527.99 and can be at your doorstep in two days.

When the amount of money you're saving ($472, to be exact) is nearly the amount you're spending, you know you have a bomb deal on your hands. This sale price is $2 cheaper than Samsung's sale price but offers significantly faster shipping — and at Amazon, $527.99 is actually cheaper than the used models of this TV. Read more...

