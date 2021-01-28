48.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 26.2 million administered: U.S. CDC

National Guard personnel guide visitors to a mass vaccination site in Ridgefield

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 26,193,682 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 48,386,275 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 27 morning, the agency had administered 24,652,634 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 47,230,950 doses.

The agency said 21,698,606 people had received 1 or more doses while 4,263,056 people have got the second dose as of Thursday.

A total of 3,102,134 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

