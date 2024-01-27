'48 Hours' episode explores murder of cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson, trial of Kaitlin Armstrong

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin woman convicted of fatally shooting professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, will be the subject of the newest episode of CBS's "48 Hours" detailing Wilson's homicide and the trial against Armstrong.

The case garnered international attention and involved what police say was a possible love triangle, a fake passport, a 43-day international hunt and Armstrong's attempted escape from custody.

Here's what we know about Armstrong and the case.

Kaitlin Armstrong leaves the courtroom after receiving a sentence of 90 years for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

Who is Kaitlin Armstrong?

Armstrong was in a relationship with professional cyclist Colin Strickland until the two briefly broke up in October 2021. According to Strickland, he and Wilson had a fling while he was separated from Armstrong and later continued a platonic and professional relationship. Strickland and Armstrong were living together at the time of the murder.

Witnesses testified during the trial that Armstrong was jealous of Wilson because Wilson had briefly dated Strickland.

What happened after Kaitlin Armstrong confronted Anna Moriah 'Mo' Wilson?

After Armstrong shot Wilson three times, she sold her Jeep for $12,200 on May 13, 2022, and apparently used the money to pay for her escape, police have said.

She then flew out to Houston and then to New York's LaGuardia Airport, authorities said. After being charged with murder on May 17, Armstrong took a flight the next day out of Newark, New Jersey, to Costa Rica using a fake passport, officials said.

Did Kaitlin Armstrong get plastic surgery in Costa Rica?

While she was a fugitive in Costa Rica for five weeks, Armstrong attempted to evade police by changing her hair color. She was also wearing a bandage on her nose that she claimed to be from a surfing accident. However, officials said they found a receipt in her hostel lockbox for plastic surgery for someone with a different name.

Kaitlin Armstrong tries to escape while in custody

In the midst of her 2023 trial, Armstrong once again ran away, escaping law enforcement custody after a doctor's appointment in South Austin.

Where is Kaitlin Armstrong now?

Armstrong is serving her 90-year sentence at the Lucile Plane State Jail, on the outskirts of Houston. She will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

In December, Armstrong's attorneys requested a new trial for their client, claiming she was pregnant at the time of her arrest for Wilson's murder and questioning DNA evidence and witness statements used to build the case. Their motion is pending.

How to watch the '48 Hours' episode, 'Capturing Moriah Wilson's Killer'

The episode will air at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 27, on CBS. It will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: '48 Hours' explores murder of Anna 'Mo' Wilson, Kaitlin Armstrong trial