'48 Hours' episode to feature 2014 murder of Vero Beach nurse Diana Duve Saturday on CBS

Nearly nine years after her murder, Diana Duve's story will reach a new audience on an episode of "48 Hours."

The episode — 10 p.m. Saturday on CBS and Paramount+ — will tell the story of Duve, the Vero Beach nurse who disappeared in 2014 while out at a bar with her "on-again, off-again" boyfriend Michael Jones. She was last seen the night of June 20.

"48 Hours" will feature interviews with Duve's mother and the investigators.

What happened to Diana Duve?

Duve was 26 when she went missing on June 20, 2014.

She was last seen with her boyfriend, leaving What-A-Tavern, 58 Royal Palm Pointe in Vero Beach, at 1:15 a.m.. Suspicion grew when Duve was not heard from after a 1:45 a.m. text to her mother.

Three days later, her car was found in the parking lot of a Melbourne shopping center, her body in the trunk. A few hours later, police traced Jones to a Hampton Inn in the 1900 block of Reynolds Road, west of Fort Pierce.

Jones was arrested for violating his parole, and charged June 25 with first-degree murder..

On Oct. 22, 2019, Jones was convicted of first-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A timeline of TCPalm's coverage of Diana Duve

June 22, 2014: Police suspect foul play in the disappearance of Duve after she was reported missing by her family.

June 23, 2014: Duve's body was found in Brevard County three days after her disappearance.

June 24, 2014: Jones was identified as the primary suspect in Duve's homicide and was arrested and held without bail.

June 25, 2014: Jones was charged with first-degree murder. The Brevard County medical examiner said Duve died from manual strangulation and secondary blunt-force injuries.

Aug. 26, 2014: A grand jury indicted Jones for first-degree murder.

Oct. 22, 2019: The verdict is in. After jurors deliberated for 45 minutes, Jones is found guilty of first-degree murder.

Nov. 20, 2019: Jones is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

