"48 Hours" investigates the mysterious death of a millionaire involving his wife and eye drops
The mysterious death of retired businessman Steve Clayton led to questions about his wife's involvement. A toxicology report found an ingredient found in eye drops in his blood, which can be toxic if consumed orally. Peter Van Sant joins "CBS This Morning" with the investigation on this week's "48 Hours."
- In legacy.
- This week's "48 Hours" investigates the possible role of a common item found in medicine cabinets in the death of a millionaire. When Steve Clayton was found dead in his South Carolina home, investigators did not suspect foul play at first. But the behavior of his wife Lana Clayton raised suspicion and "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant says a test led to a startling discovery.
PETER VAN SANT: A police body camera was recording as a grieving Lana Clayton was comforted by a friend.
- You-- you can't blame yourself for any of this.
PETER VAN SANT: Lana, a nurse, said she found her husband unresponsive at the bottom of the staircase. As word spread about Steve's death from an apparent heart attack, his nephew, Nick French, rushed to the mansion.
NICK FRENCH: She gave me a big hug, started crying.
PETER VAN SANT: When did you start to see things that troubled you?
NICK FRENCH: Right away. She made no mention of attempting to revive him.
PETER VAN SANT: Steve's family reached out to coroner Sabrina Gast and asked for an autopsy and a toxicology test. The results revealed an unusual chemical in Steve's blood.
SABRINA GAST: Tetrahydrozoline is the common ingredient in Visine.
PETER VAN SANT: The eye drop.
NICK FRENCH: The eye drop.
PETER VAN SANT: Tetrahydrozoline, a common ingredient in many brands of eye drops, is extremely toxic if swallowed. Solicitor Kevin Brackett was the prosecutor in this case.
Can it create a heart attack?
KEVIN BRACKETT: It can.
PETER VAN SANT: Lana Clayton was brought in for questioning.
SABRINA GAST: There's a drug called tetrahydrozoline.
LANA CLAYTON: That is his Visine.
SABRINA GAST: Mm-hmm.
Immediately she knew exactly what tetrahydrozoline was. Oh, OK. This is really odd.
PETER VAN SANT: On August 31st, 2018. Lana Clayton was charged with her husband's murder.
LANA CLAYTON: And then I did not kill my husband.
- Wow. Peter Van Sant joins us now. Peter, what would have happened if Steve's family had not requested the toxicology and autopsy?
PETER VAN SANT: Well, this case would not have been solved. It would have been seen as a fall down a flight of stairs and a heart attack. And also, the wife wanted Steven to be immediately cremated, but the family got the autopsy, which resulted in a toxicology report that discovered this poison. And it needs to be said that the manufacturers of these eye drops say they are safe if taken as directed. I used some this morning. It is for external use only and is to never be swallowed.
- Thank you for adding that. I did as well. Peter Van Sant, and I appreciate it.