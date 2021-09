Reuters

Germany will not lurch to the left with a ruling coalition that includes the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), party chief Christian Lindner said on Thursday ahead of a Sept. 26 national election after which he aims to play kingmaker in coalition negotiations. Opinion polls indicate that no two parties will command a comfortable majority after the vote, offering the FDP the chance to wield outsized influence in the era following Angela Merkel's exit after 16 years in power. Polling 11-13% now, the FDP would like to rule with Merkel's conservatives, and probably the Greens, but a late surge by the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) has raised the prospect https://reut.rs/3DIzZNV of a so-called red-green-yellow or "traffic light" coalition.