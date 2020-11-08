"48 Hours" show schedule

"48 Hours" is the one to watch Saturday nights at 10/9c on CBS.

Murder at the Mall: The Michelle Martinko Case: Michelle Martinko fought for her life in a parking lot. Her attacker was left bleeding - creating the evidence that solved the case. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Michelle Martinko murder evidenceIs the killer of an Iowa teen linked to missing news anchor Jodi Huisentruit?RECENT SHOWS

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 | 10/9c

The Murder of Anna Repkina: Did a love triangle lead to murder? After his fiancée is found dead, a man researches time travel to "correct a horrible mistake." Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 | 10/9c

The Murder of Anna Repkina: Did a love triangle lead to murder? After his fiancée is found dead, a man researches time travel to "correct a horrible mistake." Correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 | 10/9c

Where is Jennifer Kesse? A young woman vanishes from her Florida condo - security footage captures a phantom figure calmly parking her car. Is this the kidnapper? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: The disappearance of Jennifer KesseDid this phantom figure abduct Jennifer Kesse?

PROGRAM NOTE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17: "48 Hours" was preempted due to the SEC on CBS: Georgia at Alabama. We return Saturday, October 24 at 10/9c with an all-new show.

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 | 10/9c

Justice for Ahmaud: A mother fights for the truth behind her son's killing - captured on video. Ahmaud Arbery was jogging when he was chased and shot. CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEExplosive texts found on phone of suspect in Georgia jogger murder case

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10 | 9/8c

The Case Against Sandra Garner: A rare look inside a murder case where virtually everything from the first moments of the investigation through the verdict are captured on camera. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 | 10/9c

The Case Against Sandra Garner: A rare look inside a murder case where virtually everything from the first moments of the investigation through the verdict are captured on camera. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3 | 10/9c

The Final Days of JJ and Tylee: The untold story of how investigators found Lori Vallow's missing children – buried on Chad Daybell's property. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports for "48 Hours."

WATCH THE FULL EPISODELori Vallow Daybell secretly recorded saying dead son was "safe and happy"

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 | 10/9c

"48 Hours Suspicion": The Ambush of Kevin Harris: A music producer on the edge of stardom has a dark premonition - then he's gunned down. His parents want answers. "CBS This Morning" co-host Michelle Miller reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Clues in the murder of Kevin HarrisHot young hip-hop producer has a dark premonition on the day of his murder

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

The Corn Rake Murder: A farmer says he found his wife impaled by a corn rake. The rake has just four tines – so why does she have six puncture wounds? CBS News chief investigative and senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod reports

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

The Corn Rake Murder: A farmer says he found his wife impaled by a corn rake. The rake has just four tines – so why does she have six puncture wounds? CBS News chief investigative and senior national correspondent Jim Axelrod reports

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2020

"48 Hours Suspicion:: The Case Against Mary Katherine Higdon: A young woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend. Police say she confessed to murder – but there's no audio to prove it. What will the jury decide? CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2020

"48 Hours Suspicion:: The Case Against Mary Katherine Higdon: A young woman says she accidentally shot her boyfriend. Police say she confessed to murder – but there's no audio to prove it. What will the jury decide? CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2020

The Final Hours of Cayley Mandadi: A beloved cheerleader dies - what explains the unusual injuries to her body? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16: "48 Hours Suspicion" will not air due to the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. The show returns Wednesday, September 23 -- with an all-new episode.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 [SEASON PREMIERE]

The Final Hours of Cayley Mandadi: A beloved cheerleader dies - what explains the unusual injuries to her body? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16: "48 Hours Suspicion" will not air due to the Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS. The show returns Wednesday, September 23 -- with an all-new episode.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020 [SEASON PREMIERE]

Home Renovation Homicide: Did an out-of-control home makeover lead to murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 [SERIES PREMIERE]

Home Renovation Homicide: Did an out-of-control home makeover lead to murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 [SERIES PREMIERE]

"48 Hours Suspicion": The Tiger King Mystery: A woman denies feeding her husband to tigers - what happened to Don Lewis? "48 Hours" has new clues. Correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

SEPTEMBER 5, 2020:

"48 Hours Suspicion": The Tiger King Mystery: A woman denies feeding her husband to tigers - what happened to Don Lewis? "48 Hours" has new clues. Correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

SEPTEMBER 5, 2020:

Dead Ringer: A family man targeted for death lives to climb out of his own "grave." Who wanted him dead? "48 Hours" goes inside the sting that took down a hit man-for-hire scheme. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant investigates.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEMurder-for-hire target, friend, take evidence to investigatorsBody cam video captures murder-for-hire suspect's arrest

AUGUST 29, 2020

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick: An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEAmie Harwick was texting with a friend minutes before police allege she was killed by her ex-boyfriendAre you being stalked?What to do if you're being stalked

AUGUST 22, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers: Did a Florida man hire a look-a-like to kill his wife? A GPS leads police right to the hitman's door. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers: Did a Florida man hire a look-a-like to kill his wife? A GPS leads police right to the hitman's door. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Golden State Killer: Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. Correspondent Tracy Smith has the latest in the case.

AUGUST 15, 2020

The Golden State Killer: Survivors confront the man known as The Golden State Killer, after his 40 year reign of terror. Correspondent Tracy Smith has the latest in the case.

AUGUST 15, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night: A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

AUGUST 8, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night: A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

AUGUST 8, 2020

Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder: Hear from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about "sex, lies, money and murder." "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

AUGUST 1, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder: Hear from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about "sex, lies, money and murder." "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

AUGUST 1, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

Storm of Suspicion: "48 Hours" goes behind the scenes with investigators as they search for a mother of two who vanished just before Hurricane Harvey hit. Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

JULY 25, 2020

Storm of Suspicion: "48 Hours" goes behind the scenes with investigators as they search for a mother of two who vanished just before Hurricane Harvey hit. Correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

JULY 25, 2020

The Killing of Daniel Green: A California man shot dead in his home — his ex-wife admits she pulled the trigger. Did a photo posted on social media lead to the man's death? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE Did a photograph posted on social media lead to a cop's death? An accused woman skips her pedicure, kills her ex-husband

JULY 18, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Mandy Stavik: The Case No One Could Forget: How a bakery worker's secret plan to recover DNA from a discarded Coke can helped investigators solve the cold case of a college student murdered over Thanksgiving weekend. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE How two moms chatting at a water park helped crack Thanksgiving cold case murder Bakery manager helps catch a killer: "It's game time"

Find Jodi: More than two decades after Iowa TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, "48 Hours" reveals new information into the investigation. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

JULY 11, 2020

Find Jodi: More than two decades after Iowa TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, "48 Hours" reveals new information into the investigation. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

JULY 11, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

JULY 18, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

JULY 18, 2020

Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water: Nearly four decades after the death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators reveal new clues, new witnesses and a shocking revelation. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water: Nearly four decades after the death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators reveal new clues, new witnesses and a shocking revelation. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

The Mysterious Death of Casey Kasem: "48 Hours" explores the family feud over radio legend Casey Kasem -- how he died and who was responsible. At stake: an estate that could be worth $100 million. "48 Hours" Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

JUNE 27, 2020

The Mysterious Death of Casey Kasem: "48 Hours" explores the family feud over radio legend Casey Kasem -- how he died and who was responsible. At stake: an estate that could be worth $100 million. "48 Hours" Correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

JUNE 27, 2020

The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge: A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

JUNE 20, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge: A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence. Could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

JUNE 20, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Maria Spencer's Vow to Kill: A woman repeatedly threatened to kill her ex. She enlisted her father to help make good on her promise. Why couldn't anyone stop her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Maria Spencer's Vow to Kill: A woman repeatedly threatened to kill her ex. She enlisted her father to help make good on her promise. Why couldn't anyone stop her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Cold-Blooded Killer: A father goes hunting in a Florida lake and vanishes. Many thought he was eaten by alligators, but not his mother. Seventeen years later, stunning courtroom revelations: it was murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEEstranged husband kidnaps his wife at gunpoint "He was in a panic - I was in a panic," man confesses to the murder of his best friend

JUNE 13, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Who Wanted Howard Pilmar Dead?: The wife of a NYC businessman is suspected of murdering him with help from her brother -- why would she want him dead and why did it take more than two decades to crack the case? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

Who Wanted Howard Pilmar Dead?: The wife of a NYC businessman is suspected of murdering him with help from her brother -- why would she want him dead and why did it take more than two decades to crack the case? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

Defending DJ: "48 Hours" goes inside a family's mission to restore their son's reputation after he was fatally shot by a police officer. CBS News special correspondent James Brown reports.

JUNE 6, 2020

Defending DJ: "48 Hours" goes inside a family's mission to restore their son's reputation after he was fatally shot by a police officer. CBS News special correspondent James Brown reports.

JUNE 6, 2020

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Solving the Murder of Heather Bogle: An Ohio mom is brutally murdered. A detective pursues the wrong suspects, while the real killer walked free. It would take a dedicated sheriff to find a real suspect. Were there other victims? CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Heather Bogle murder case evidenceHeather Bogle murder: Could Daniel Myers have killed before?

MAY 30, 2020

The Hollywood Ripper on Trial: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.

MAY 23, 2020

The Hollywood Ripper on Trial: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.

MAY 23, 2020

The Case Against Brooke Skylar Richardson: The parents of Brooke Skylar Richardson speak out -- the real story behind the international headlines in the case of an alleged unthinkable crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEBrooke Skylar Richardson: The untold storySkylar Richardson refused offer from prosecutors before murder trial, say parents

MAY 16, 2020

The Missing Children of Lori Vallow Daybell: Two children vanish and an Idaho mother won't say where they are. In their first network TV interview, her mother and sister say she'd never harm her children. So where are the kids? CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

The Missing Children of Lori Vallow Daybell: Two children vanish and an Idaho mother won't say where they are. In their first network TV interview, her mother and sister say she'd never harm her children. So where are the kids? CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer: A young woman vanished after a night out in Milwaukee in October 2013. Did a meeting set up on a dating app lead to the disappearance or was it someone she knew? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MAY 9, 2020

The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer: A young woman vanished after a night out in Milwaukee in October 2013. Did a meeting set up on a dating app lead to the disappearance or was it someone she knew? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MAY 9, 2020

Tracking the Murders of Israel Keyes: The FBI believes skulls drawn in blood are the number of victims murdered by a prolific serial killer. Inside the FBI search to identify them. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MAY 2, 2020

Tracking the Murders of Israel Keyes: The FBI believes skulls drawn in blood are the number of victims murdered by a prolific serial killer. Inside the FBI search to identify them. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MAY 2, 2020

What Ever Happened to Mary Day?: A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher reports.

APRIL 25, 2020

What Ever Happened to Mary Day?: A 13-year-old girl vanishes in 1981. Detectives believe she was murdered. Years later a woman appears and claims to be the missing girl. Is she an impostor? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher reports.

APRIL 25, 2020

The Murder of Haley Anderson: A college student goes missing -- the "Find My Friends" app leads to her body as her suspected killer flees the country. Will he get away with murder? CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas reports for "48 Hours."

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE PHOTOS: Haley Anderson murder crime scene evidence Haley Anderson murder: Crime scene evidence photosA tribute to Haley Anderson

APRIL 18, 2020

Crosley Green's Hard Time: Did a young white woman cause a wrongful conviction by blaming a murder on a "black guy"? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has new details in the case she been covering for 20 years.

APRIL 11, 2020

Crosley Green's Hard Time: Did a young white woman cause a wrongful conviction by blaming a murder on a "black guy"? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has new details in the case she been covering for 20 years.

APRIL 11, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Surviving Ted Bundy: Notorious serial killer Ted Bundy targeted three young Florida women in one of his final attacks. They survived and share their terrifying ordeal and long road to recovery. CBS News correspondent Tracy Smith reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE PHOTOS: Ted Bundy: The serial killer's final yearsDid a broken-down car cause Ted Bundy to go on a murder rampage?Kathy Kleiner's story of survival

APRIL 4, 2020

Reuschel vs. Reuschel: A wealthy Florida businessman is arrested after a violent confrontation with his wife – she survived. Did his daughter's sumptuous wedding lead to a murderous rage? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MARCH 28, 2020

Reuschel vs. Reuschel: A wealthy Florida businessman is arrested after a violent confrontation with his wife – she survived. Did his daughter's sumptuous wedding lead to a murderous rage? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

MARCH 28, 2020

"Lizzie Borden Took an Axe": Did Lizzie Borden really hack her parents to death? A surprising answer and an inside look at the haunting crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

MARCH 21, 2020

"Lizzie Borden Took an Axe": Did Lizzie Borden really hack her parents to death? A surprising answer and an inside look at the haunting crime scene. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

MARCH 21, 2020

The Troubling Case Against Kevin Cooper: A man on death row says his blood was planted at the crime scene. Will an empty vial help his case? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

MARCH 14, 2020

The Troubling Case Against Kevin Cooper: A man on death row says his blood was planted at the crime scene. Will an empty vial help his case? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

MARCH 14, 2020

Broken Hearts: A story of tragedy and triumph -- the murder of a young woman and how her killer's heart saves the life of a dying woman. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEHow a murderer's heart saved a woman's lifePHOTOS: Karen Ermert murder crime scene

MARCH 7, 2020

The Case Against Sandra Garner: A rare look inside a murder case where virtually everything from the first moments of the investigation through the verdict are captured on camera. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

FEBRUARY 29, 2020

The Case Against Sandra Garner: A rare look inside a murder case where virtually everything from the first moments of the investigation through the verdict are captured on camera. "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

FEBRUARY 29, 2020

Find Yura – Manhunt on the Dark Web: A teenager learns she's the target of a hit ordered on the dark web. "48 Hours"' Peter Van Sant goes on a global manhunt to find Yura, the shadowy figure behind murder-for-hire sites.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE

FEBRUARY 22, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Life and Death of Amie Harwick: An investigation into the death of a Hollywood therapist. Did the system do enough to protect her from alleged killer Gareth Pursehouse? Her former fiancé Drew Carey calls for updated laws. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEAmie Harwick was texting with a friend minutes before police allege she was killed by her ex-boyfriendAre you being stalked?What to do if you're being stalked

In Jason's Name: An Irish businessman is killed by his American au-pair-turned-wife and her father. They claim self-defense. The dead man's sister fights to clear his name. "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE PHOTOS: Jason Corbett murder: A look at the evidence"I may have killed him" former FBI agent tells 911 after attack on son-in-law

FEBRUARY 15 2020

The Plot to Kill Dr. Sievers: Did a Florida man hire a look-a-like to kill his wife? A GPS leads police right to the hitman's door. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE "Dumb and dumber": How GPS led cops to killers of Florida doctorPhotos: Evidence in the murder of Dr. Teresa Sievers

FEBRUARY 8, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

The Case Against Ezra McCandless: A young woman claims she was attacked by an ex-boyfriend who carved the word boy into her arm. But the crime scene tells a different story. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports.

The Case Against Ezra McCandless: A young woman claims she was attacked by an ex-boyfriend who carved the word boy into her arm. But the crime scene tells a different story. CBS News

Karrie's Choice: Could a teenager be brainwashed by one parent to help murder the other parent -- and then make it look like a suicide? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE "Who went in the house first? Police question teen's role in her mother's murder

FEBRUARY 1, 2020

The Death of Todd Stermer: A woman accused of setting her house on fire and then intentionally running over her husband as he escaped the flames speaks out for the first time. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEMan escapes burning house only to have his wife run him overPHOTOS: Inside the Todd Stermer death investigation

JANUARY 25, 2020

"48 Hours" Live to Tell: Murder on Prom Night: A survivor deals with the trauma after her stepbrother is convicted of killing her family in order to go to the prom. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEProsecutors: Teen killed his family in an argument over promTeen questioned in family's quadruple murderPHOTOS: Pelley family quadruple murder evidence

JANUARY 18, 2020 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Chacey Poynter: Witness to Murder: Hear from the woman at the center of a case prosecutors said was all about "sex, lies, money and murder." "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPolice body camera captures the moment a grieving wife turns into a murder suspectPolice body cameras capture a wife in distress following the shooting of her husband

Death by Text: Michelle Carter, convicted of involuntary manslaughter because she used text messages to encourage a friend to take his own life, is being released from jail. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest in the headline-making case.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEMichelle Carter's texts to Conrad RoyTeen suicide: Risk factors, warning signs and preventionWhat makes the teenage brain susceptible to suicide?

DECEMBER 31, 2019

The Shape of a Killer: Three murders in Austin, Texas, and little evidence to go on. Did a man testing a thermal imaging camera inadvertently capture the image of one of the killers? "48 Hours" correspondent Maureen Maher investigates.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEDid thermal imaging video help lead Austin police to a killer? Two convicts blame each other for brutal Austin murders

DECEMBER 14, 2019

"48 Hours Live to Tell:" Standoff at Trader Joe's: Hostages chillingly reveal the terrifying three hours they spent held captive by a gunman inside a California supermarket. CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODETrader Joe's gunman leads LAPD on high-speed chase before 2018 hostage standoffTrader Joe's hostage survivors meet to talk and heal

DECEMBER 7, 2019

The Killing of Officer Green: A California man shot dead in his home — his ex-wife admits she pulled the trigger. Did a photo posted on social media lead to the man's death? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE Did a photograph posted on social media lead to a cop's death? An accused woman skips her pedicure, kills her ex-husband

The Case Against Enrico Forti: A former TV producer and windsurfing champion says he's in prison for a murder he didn't commit -- the only physical evidence against him: a teaspoon of sand. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Dale Pike murder: Evidence in the case against Enrico Forti

NOVEMBER 30, 2019

Mandy Stavik: The Case No One Could Forget: How a bakery worker's secret plan to recover DNA from a discarded Coke can helped investigators solve the cold case of a college student murdered over Thanksgiving weekend. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE How two moms chatting at a water park helped crack Thanksgiving cold case murder Bakery manager helps catch a killer: "It's game time"

NOVEMBER 23, 2019

Justice for Kelsey Berreth: An inside look at the startling evidence that helped convict against Colorado man Patrick Frazee for the murder of his fianceé. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Kelsey Berreth murder; Crime scene evidence See the startling video that helped convict Kelsey Berreth's killer Girlfriend of convicted killer shows cops where she cleaned up victim's blood What Kelsey Berreth's last words have to say about her character

NOVEMBER 16, 2019 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Maria Spencer's Vow to Kill: A woman repeatedly threatened to kill her ex. She enlisted her father to help make good on her promise. Why couldn't anyone stop her? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE Meet Mutley: The dog who crashed a wedding and helped solve his master's murderWere Maria Spencer's voicemails angry words or promises to kill?Man who once claimed he was a hit man now says he's "not a violent guy"

The Doctor's Daughter: Can a daughter's frantic 911 call convict or free her father from charges that he killed his wife? CBS News'Jim Axelrod reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE911 call: A daughter's cry for helpThe science of blood spatterInterview excerpts: Dr. Robert Neulander questioned

NOVEMBER 9, 2019

The Twisted Case of Angie Dodge: A brutal murder and police have DNA evidence — could a discarded cigarette lead investigators to a possible killer and close a case two decades later? CBS News correspondent Anne-Marie Green reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODECould your DNA help catch a killer?How police collected a suspected killer's DNA without him knowing Family of murder victim aims to help others find justice

NOVEMBER 2, 2019

The Disappearance of Kelly Dwyer: A young woman vanished after a night out in Milwaukee in October 2013. Did a meeting set up on a dating app lead to the disappearance or was it someone she knew? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE Man's trip to a cheese shop helps unravel Wisconsin missing persons caseCalm and cool or overzealous? Listen to Kris Zocco's interrogation with detectives Detective: Killer picked the "perfect spot" to get rid of Milwaukee woman's body Meet the women who solved Kelly Dwyer's case

OCTOBER 26, 2019 | DOUBLE FEATURE

Who Wanted Howard Pilmar Dead?: The wife of a NYC businessman is suspected of murdering him with help from her brother -- why would she want him dead and why did it take more than two decades to crack the case? "48 Hours" correspondent Richard Schlesinger reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE "We're not done here": Wife's words to nanny become key in murder trial two decades laterWorried wife or alibi: Listen to Roslyn Pilmar's voicemail Police set up surveillance after posters seeing info about murder go missingJurors in Howard Pilmar case speak on difficulty reaching verdict

A Death in Payson County: A teen's death appeared to be a suicide -- but investigators say she was helped by a friend who recorded it and weeks earlier texted "it's like getting away with murder." CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODESymptoms and treatment of teen depression: Advice for parents

OCTOBER 19, 2019

Good Cop/Bad Cop: Solving the Murder of Heather Bogle: An Ohio mom is brutally murdered. A detective pursues the wrong suspects, while the real killer walked free. It would take a dedicated sheriff to find a real suspect. Were there other victims? CBS News' Jim Axelrod reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Heather Bogle murder case evidenceHeather Bogle murder: Could Daniel Myers have killed before?

OCTOBER 12, 2019

"48 Hours Live to Tell": The Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children abducted and buried alive in a truck trailer by three young men. An incredible survival story. CBS News' David Begnaud reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEPHOTOS: Rare photos from one of the largest abductions in U.S. history Notorious Chowchilla bus kidnapper ran a gold mine and Christmas tree farm from prison Tragic accident takes the life of a Chowchilla bus kidnapping survivor

OCTOBER 5, 2019

The Murder of Kelsey Berreth: A mom vanishes and now her fiancé is in jail awaiting trial for her murder. His former rodeo queen girlfriend says she knows what really happened. CBS News correspondent Nikki Battiste reports.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEHow investigators say Patrick Frazee killed Kelsey BerrethText messages between Kelsey Berreth and Patrick Frazee

SEPTEMBER 28, 2019

The Case Against Brooke Skylar Richardson: The parents of Brooke Skylar Richardson speak out -- the real story behind the international headlines in the case of an alleged unthinkable crime. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEBrooke Skylar Richardson: The untold storySkylar Richardson refused offer from prosecutors before murder trial, say parents

SEPTEMBER 14, 2019 | SEASON PREMIERE

The Hollywood Ripper: Four young women attacked, only one survivor. "48 Hours"' Maureen Maher has been on the trail of serial killer Michael Gargiulo for more than a decade. How "48 Hours" helped crack one of the cases.

WATCH THE FULL EPISODEThe "Hollywood Ripper": He killed for the thrill of it, prosecutors say "Victim selection by serial murderers is often very specific" says expertInside the mind of the Hollywood Ripper

