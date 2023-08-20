"48 Hours" show schedule

True crime. Real justice. "48 Hours" is the one to watch Saturday nights.

JUST ON:

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 19, 2023 | 10/9c

What Angelina Saw: A young girl peeks out of her bedroom to see blood on the floor and her mother in distress. As an adult she looks back on a night that changed her life. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Young witness found herself at the scene of a crime

What happened when a young girl woke up and found her home was a crime scene
Frantic woman in police custody explains her stained clothes: "This is Andrew's blood"



\DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 19, 2023 | 9/8c

Who Shot the Tech Exec? A tech exec and cannabis entrepreneur's kidnapping is caught on surveillance video. "48 Hours" contributor Tracy Smith reports.

Tushar Atre case: Inside the kidnapping and murder of the tech executive
Did push-ups and disrespect lead to murder?
Surveillance video captures the brutal kidnapping of a tech executive — but what happened off camera?

RECENT SHOWS:

SATURDAY, AUG. 12, 2023 | 10/9c

The "Unsolvable" Murder of Roxanne Wood: How a DNA "detective," an undercover cop and a cast-off cigarette butt helped catch a killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Genetic genealogist helps solve a case that had "a gnat's eyebrow of DNA" left from the crime scene

PHOTOS: Roxanne Wood murder case timeline
How a DNA "detective" helped solve an "unsolvable" Michigan cold case in four days

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 5, 2023 | 10/9c

The Snapchat Clue: When his parents disappear, Chandler Halderson's social media helps investigators unravel the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PHOTOS: An inside look at the Chandler Halderson case

Girlfriend's Snapchat helps police unravel a mysterious double murder
Chandler Halderson case: Did a Wisconsin man's lies lead to the murders of his parents?



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, AUG. 5, 2023 | 9/8c

The Psychiatrist and the Selfie: A psychiatrist faces judgment after she's accused of brainwashing her cousin to kill. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant has the latest on the case.

911 calls report NYC sledgehammer attack

Crime scene photos: NYC sledgehammer attack
New York City psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder masterminded hit on her ex-lover, judge says
Psychiatrist Pamela Buchbinder convicted a decade after plotting NYC sledgehammer attack

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 | 10/9c

The Tree that Helped Solve a Murder: When a young mother disappears, DNA from a tree helps lead to her killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Mengqi Ji disappearance timeline

How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer
Investigators use an unlikely clue to bring young mom's killer to justice



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 29, 2023 | 9/8c

The Eye Drop Homicide: Did an item found in many medicine cabinets play a role in the death of a millionaire? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Did an item found in many medicine cabinets lead to a homicide?

Did the misuse of a popular eye drop medication lead to homicide?
S.C. nurse who fatally poisoned husband with eye drops: "I just wanted him to suffer"

SATURDAY, JULY 22, 2023 | 10/9c

Searching for Maya Millete:A young mother disappears. Investigators say her husband contacted spellcasters to put a hex on his wife so she wouldn't leave him. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

Timeline: The disappearance of Maya Millete

Police say husband asked spellcasters to hex his wife before she disappeared

Maya Millete's family, friends continue the search for missing mom: "I want her to be found"

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2023 | 10/9c

The Kidnapping of Schanda Handley: A daughter watches in horror as her mother is kidnapped from their home by intruders posing as deliverymen. "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports.

PHOTOS: Evidence in the kidnapping of Schanda Handley

Prosecutors say man accidentally recorded himself plotting wife's kidnapping

Kidnapping of Louisiana mom foiled by gut instinct of off-duty sheriff's deputy



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 14, 2023 | 9/8c

The Disappearance of Kristin Smart: A college student attends a party and is never seen again. A fellow student is long suspected of her murder. 26 years later – a jury speaks. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

PHOTOS: The Kristin Smart disappearance: After 26 years, Paul Flores is convicted of murder
A timeline of the Kristin Smart case—and Paul Flores' conviction for her 1996 murder

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023 | 10/9c

The Case Against Michael Politte: At 14 he was accused and later convicted of murdering his mother. But he claims he knows who the real killer is and he's still out there. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PHOTOS: Michael Politte's fight for freedom

How did a teen sleepover turn into a murder investigation?
Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 8, 2023 | 9/8c

The Ring: The Murder of Patrick De La Cerda: An undelivered engagement ring leads to murder. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Florida man may have gotten away with murder had he emptied his own trash
Florida man's double life is exposed in the hospital when his wife meets his fiancée

Fiancée speaks out after ex-boyfriend shoots and kills her husband-to-be: "My whole world was taken away"

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023 | 10/9c

The Suzanne Morphew Case: Nothing Is What It Seems: After a mother of two vanishes on Mother's Day, bizarre clues emerge— a chipmunk alibi, a tranquilizer gun and a spy pen. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Evidence in the Suzanne Morphew case

Authorities hint they know location of Suzanne Morphew's body: "She is in a very difficult spot," says prosecutor



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023 | 9/8c

Death on Safari: An American woman dies by gunshot on a safari trip. Was it murder or an accident? "48 Hours" contributor Debora Patta reports.

How a Denver jury determined an "accident" on an African safari was murder

Wife of Pittsburgh dentist dies from fatal gunshot on safari — was it an accident or murder?

SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023 | 10/9c

A Man With a Past: A young woman vanishes. The prime suspect has a criminal past — he murdered his parents when he was a child. Did he kill again? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Evidence in the Lori Slesinski murder case

He murdered his parents when he was 12. Did he kill again a decade later?

Disappearance of Alabama college grad tied to man who killed parents as a boy

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JUNE 17, 2023 | 10/9c



The Strange Death of Professor Shockley: A respected professor dies in a hot tub. Two friends are at the scene. Only one survives to tell the tale. "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

PHOTOS: Ecstasy, "evil" and a hot tub: The strange circumstances in the death of Marianne Shockley

Georgia man says "the devil was at work" the night his girlfriend died in a hot tub
What really happened the night Marianne Shockley died? "Evil came to play," says boyfriend acquitted of her murder



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JUNE 17, 2023 | 9/8c

"Please Don't Tell": Twin sisters say they were attacked by a Black man. Are they telling the truth or hiding a family secret? "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports.

Timeline: Inside the case against Vincent Simmons
A woman casts doubt on account of twin sisters who say they were raped as teens

"48 Hours" investigates the claims and stunning allegations behind Vincent Simmons' conviction

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023 | 10/9c

The Shooting of Lauren Kanarek: Did social media posts drive an Olympic horseman to shoot his own student? "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

Evidence photos in the shooting of Lauren Kanarek
Did social media cause an Olympic horseman to shoot his own student?
A riding student is shot by her Olympian trainer. Will he be found "not guilty by reason of insanity"?



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JUNE 10, 2023 | 9/8c

"The Dexter Killer": Inside the mind of murderer Mark Twitchell. Newly revealed letters from the man police say wanted to be like fictional serial killer Dexter. "48 Hours" contributor Troy Roberts reports.

PHOTOS: "The Dexter Killer:" A look at the evidence
Inside the mind of Mark Twitchell, "The Dexter Killer"
Letters offer a rare look at the thoughts of "The Dexter Killer": "It's what it is and I'm what I am."

ALL NEW | DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JUNE 3, 2023 | 10/9c

The Case of the Poison Cheesecake: Viktoria Nasyrova is accused of using cheesecake as a murder weapon. Her motive was to steal the identity of Olga, who looks a lot like her. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: A woman is poisoned with a piece of cheesecake. Her lookalike is convicted of attempted murder.

Wanted woman poisons her lookalike with cheesecake to steal her identity

Poisoned cheesecake used as a weapon in an attempted murder a first for NY investigators



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, JUNE 3 | 9/8c

Death Hits Home: The Hargan Killings: Megan Hargan was suspected of killing her mother and sister. Her defense had an unusual theory: her sister was the one who pulled the trigger – with her toe. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Defense theory: Shooter used her toe to pull the trigger

PHOTOS: How investigators solved the Hargan killings

Odd crime scene leads to conflicting theories about the shooting deaths of Pam and Helen Hargan

SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2023 | 10/9c

Gabby Petito: The Untold Story: "48 Hours" explores Gabby Petito's final days and the missed warning signs that might have saved her. "48 Hours" contributor Jericka Duncan reports.

STREAM NOWGabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case: The full story behind the high-profile deaths

Could Gabby Petito's death have been prevented?

Would Gabby Petito be alive today if warning signs of domestic violence had been acted on earlier?

[PROGRAM NOTE: "A Stabbing in Colts Neck," was preempted on May 13.]

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, MAY 20, 2023 | 10/9c

A Stabbing in Colts Neck: A woman outwits a young stranger who attacked her in her own home. What will it take to find him? "48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports.

PHOTOS: N.J. woman survives a home invasion where she was brutally stabbed by a young stranger

Teen stabbing suspect claims magic mushrooms made him do it
How a woman, left for dead, survived a violent home invasion: "There's no earthly reason why I'm alive. None."



SATURDAY, MAY 20, 2023 | 9/8c



The Plot to Kill Jamie Faith: An airline manager is shot dead while walking his dog. Who was the puppet master plotting his murder? "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Jamie Faith murder: Unraveling the plot
Widow used GoFundMe proceeds to shower husband's alleged killer with gifts

Dallas woman described as "puppet master," orchestrating husband's murder-for hire

SATURDAY, MAY 13, 2023 | 10/9c



Lori Vallow Daybell: Guilty: "48 Hours" goes inside the case that gripped the nation. A jury in Idaho found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all charges, including the murders of her two children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband's first wife. Contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

STREAM NOWLori Vallow Daybell guilty of unimaginable crimes

Where is Diana Duve?: When a woman disappears with her boyfriend, investigators dig deeper into his past. Mike Jones worked in wealth management and was entrusted with millions, but he also told outlandish lies about who he was. "48 Hours" contributor Michelle Miller reports.

PHOTOS: How investigators solved a missing person's case-turned murder investigation in 5 days

Man got glowing performance review for "strong ethics;" months later he was charged with murdering ex-girlfriend

Slain nurse's murder investigation uncovers her killer's criminal past, web of lies



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, MAY 6, 2023 | 9/8c

Eric Smith: Gambling on a Killer: When he was 13 years old, he committed an unthinkable crime. 28 years later, Smith is out on parole. What's next for him? "48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports.

Freckle-faced killer Eric Smith, now 42, freed on parole, says he's engaged
Eric Smith was 13 when he murdered a child. Now he's back in the headlines

Child killer Eric Smith's release from prison a "huge gamble" says prosecutor

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 | 10/9c

Lamar Johnson: Standing in Truth: A man gets his life back after spending 28 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. "48 Hours" investigates and is there as Johnson is freed in time to walk his daughter down the aisle. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PHOTOS: Lamar Johnson's 28-year fight for freedom

Dream of walking his daughter down the aisle is fulfilled for exonerated Missouri man

Lamar Johnson: "I am a freed man, an exonerated man and a blessed man"

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 2023 | 10/9c

Alisa Mathewson's Night Terrors: A woman is attacked in her sleep and kidnapped by her estranged husband. The dramatic story of her captivity and rescue. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Alisa Mathewson's 55 hours of terror

Florida father told 14-year-old daughter to drive her younger siblings home as he abducted their mother

Florida mom describes rescue after being held captive by estranged husband: "I'd been pulled from hell"



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 2023 | 9/8c

Crosley Green's Hard Time: He was free for two years and then sent back to prison for a murder he swears he didn't commit. Yet Green still has faith he'll see his loved ones again. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty has the latest in the case.

What Kim Hallock told Chip Flynn's parents about the night he died
Crosley Green's final hours of freedom

A judge ruled Crosley Green was wrongfully convicted – so why was he ordered back to prison?

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, APRIL 15, 2023 | 10/9c

Christy and Hilda's Last Dance: After a night out, two women were dumped outside hospitals by masked men. Were the men good Samaritans or did they play a role in the women's deaths? "48 Hours" contributor Jonathan Vigliotti reports.

PHOTOS: Husband pieces together wife's last movements to find out how she was killed

The heartbreaking last photo a fashion model sent to her husband

Digital evidence leads to clues in deaths of two friends who were drugged and dumped outside LA hospitals by masked men

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2023 | 10/9c

Kassanndra's Secret: A young woman vanishes. Eerie surveillance video captures a man in a hat. Investigators learn the two are linked by a secret. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

"48 Hours" obtains never-before-seen footage of the mysterious killer known as the "Hat Man"

PHOTOS: Kassanndra Cantrell disappearance: Inside the investigation

Investigators follow a digital trail – and the man in the hat – to solve the murder of a pregnant Tacoma woman



DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2023 | 9/8c

Katrina Brownlee: The Good Cop: Her ex-fiancé — an officer with a badge — nearly killed her. She says police failed to protect her, so she got her own badge. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller reports.

This NYPD detective had a secret: Her past

Katrina Brownlee's journey: From rock bottom to success in an unlikely place

Shot multiple times by an ex with a badge, NYPD detective worked to change the system that she says let her down: "I wanted to be a good cop"

SATURDAY, APRIL 1, 2023: "48 Hours" did not air due to the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four on CBS.

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, MARCH 25, 2023 | 10/9c

The Mysterious Death of Tiffiney Crawford: A young mother found dead in her car. Could she have shot herself twice? "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports.

PHOTOS: Could an Alabama woman have shot herself twice?

Alabama husband wouldn't answer this question when calling 911 to report wife shot

Husband's 911 call key in reaching verdict in Alabama mom's murder, says juror

SATURDAY, MARCH 18, 2023 | 10/23e/9:23c/10p | DVR ALERT: Delay due to NCAA basketball

Remembering the Chowchilla Kidnapping: Twenty-six school children were abducted by three men and buried alive in a trailer. Inside their daring escape. "48 Hours" contributor David Begnaud reports.

Remembering the Chowchilla kidnapping: A never-before-seen interview with a survivor

Chowchilla bus kidnapping: Rare photos from one of the largest abductions in U.S. history

A Chowchilla bus kidnapping survivor's lifelong fight to keep her captors behind bars

SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2023 | 10:35e/9:35c | DVR ALERT: Delay due to NCAA basketball

What Angelina Saw: A young girl peeks out of her bedroom to see blood on the floor and her mother in distress. As an adult she looks back on a night that changed her life. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Young witness found herself at the scene of a crime

What happened when a young girl woke up and found her home was a crime scene

Frantic woman in police custody explains her stained clothes: "This is Andrew's blood"

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023 | 10/9c

The Trial of Alex Murdaugh: "48 Hours" explores the double life of a once prominent lawyer and his stunning fall from grace. Murdaugh is now an admitted drug addict, thief and convicted murderer. "48 Hours" contributor Nikki Battiste reports.

The crime scene evidence that convicted Alex Murdaugh
How Paul Murdaugh testified "from the grave" to help convict his father



(Program note: "Kassanndra's Secret" will air at a later date)

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2023 | 9/8c

The Poisonous Wife: A star snake breeder is murdered. Turns out the human closest to him was more cold-blooded than any snake. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Ben Renick case: A look at the murder of the world-renowned snake breeder

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, FEB. 25, 2023 | 10/9c

The Brighton Ax Murder: A young mother is killed in her bed, her toddler unharmed. Unsolved for 40 years, how the unusual crime scene helped close the case. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOW40 years after a young mom was murdered with an ax, her husband is arrested. He says he's innocent, but do his boat shoes tell a different story?

The Brighton ax murder: A timeline of the 40-year-old cold case

Husband of woman murdered with an ax convicted 40 years after her death

SATURDAY, FEB. 18, 2023: "48 Hours" did not air on Saturday, Feb. 18 due to "Star Trek Beyond" on CBS.

DOUBLE FEATURE: ALL NEW | SATURDAY, FEB. 11, 2023 | 10/9c

The Kidnapping of Michelle and Breea Renee: A mother is forced to rob a bank to save her daughter's life, then her abductor falsely claims the mother was in on the crime. "48 Hours" contributor Tracy Smith reports.

Photos: Michelle Renee case evidence: Kidnapped and threatened with dynamite

A mother was forced to rob a bank to save her daughter's life after they were kidnapped and threatened with dynamite

Calif. mother who was kidnapped and forced to rob a bank falsely painted as a criminal in court: "100% felt like I was on trial"



SATURDAY, FEB. 11, 2023 | 9/8c

The Station Nightclub Fire: Who's Responsible?: Club owners opened up for the first time after deadly fire kills 100. "48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports."48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports.

Owners of The Station nightclub speak out about deadly Rhode Island fire
The Station nightclub fire: What happened and who's to blame for disaster that killed 100?

PROGRAM NOTE | SATURDAY, FEB. 4, 2023: "48 Hours" did not air due to Bellator MMA on CBS: Bader vs. Fedor.

DOUBLE FEATURE: ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 28, 2023 | 10/9c

The Death of an Officer's Wife: Amanda Perrault died of a gunshot wound to the head. The unusual position of her body raised questions about who pulled the trigger. "48 Hours" contributor Anne-Marie Green reports.

STREAM NOWCould this doorbell video help solve a murder?

Timeline: The death of Amanda Perrault

Who pulled the trigger? Questions raised after Georgia police officer says his wife fatally shot herself



SATURDAY, JAN. 28, 2023 | 9/8c

What Ally Kostial Didn't Know: A college student's troubling text messages lead investigators to her killer. "48 Hours" contributor Michelle Miller reports.

PHOTOS: Ally Kostial murder: Inside her college life and evidence in the case

Did clues from an Apple Watch solve a college student's murder?
A college student's murder serves as a cautionary tale, prosecutor says: "Love can blind us"

DOUBLE FEATURE: ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 21, 2023 | 10/9c

The Daughters Who Disappeared: In 1997 four families are shattered when their daughters go missing. As they grieve, one man claims to have answers. Can he be trusted? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

STREAM NOWWas a serial killer's mother visiting one of his victim's graves?

Timeline: How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders

Investigators use psychology to help extract confessions from a suspected serial killer



SATURDAY, JAN. 21, 2023 | 9/8c

A Killer in the Family Tree: When a woman uploads her DNA to a genealogy website, authorities show up at her door. Is there a double murderer in her family tree? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

How a childhood Halloween photo helped a woman uncover a killer in her family tree
The disappearance of Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook: Following a decades-old cold case
Killer eludes police for 31 years – how did one woman find him in two hours?

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 14, 2023 | 10/9c

Melissa Turner's Closing Act: A cosplay actor finds herself in the spotlight when she's accused of murdering her boyfriend. Can she convince a jury it was self defense? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PHOTOS: Matthew Trussler murder: Inside the case

Did a neighbor's security camera capture the last moments of a Florida man's life?

A cosplay model claims she stabbed her fiancé in self-defense; prosecutors say security cameras prove otherwise

ALL NEW | SATURDAY, JAN. 7, 2023 | 10/9c

The Idaho Student Murders: Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

Bryan Kohberger's friends say the accused killer was overweight and bullied in high school
Idaho student murders: A timeline of the killings and arrest
Never-before-seen photos and details about the man accused of murdering four Idaho college students

SATURDAY, DEC. 31, 2022: "48 Hours" did not air due to CBS Presents: "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash."

SATURDAY, DEC. 24. 2022 | 10/9c

The Circleville Letters: An anonymous letter writer threatens to expose a town's rumored secrets. Is anyone safe? "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PHOTOS: The Circleville letters: You've got hate mail
Anonymous letters threaten to expose an Ohio town's rumored secrets
Has the anonymous author of the infamous Circleville letters been unmasked?

DOUBLE FEATURE | SATURDAY, DEC. 17, 2022

DVR ALERT: GAME DELAY: PART 1: 9:26 ET/8:26C | PART 2: 10:26 ET/9:26C

Chasing Catherine Shelton: A journalist finds herself in a game of cat and mouse with a skilled former attorney dogged by mayhem and suspicions of murder. Why do bad things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton's life? Follow "48 Hours" contributor Jenna Jackson's quest for answers.

Allegations of murder and mayhem swirl around former defense attorney

Catherine Shelton: A timeline of the cases with links to the former Texas attorney
Why do terrible things happen to the men in Catherine Shelton's life?
PART 1: Journalist seeks answers from a one-time Texas attorney with ties to five dead men
PART 2: Former defense attorney addresses accusations surrounding her for decades: "Do I look like I'm telling a big, fat whopper?"

ALL NEW: SATURDAY, DEC. 10, 2022 | DVR ALERT: 10:01/9:01c

The Tree that Helped Solve a Murder: When a young mother disappears, DNA from a tree helps lead to her killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports.

PHOTOS: Mengqi Ji disappearance timeline

How DNA from a tree helped police close in on a young mother's killer

Investigators use an unlikely clue to bring young mom's killer to justice

ALL NEW: SATURDAY, DEC. 3, 2022 | DVR ALERT: 10:19/9:19c [GAME DELAY]

The Betrayal of Linda Slaten: After a young mother is murdered, her son unknowingly hangs the killer's photo on his wall. "48 Hours" contributor Jim Axelrod reports.

PHOTOS: Linda Slaten's sons: "We wanna know who killed our mom"
Murdered Florida woman's son hung this photo on his bedroom wall, never knowing he was standing in front of his mother's killer

Decades-long search for Florida mom's killer ends with arrest of son's childhood football coach

ALL NEW: SATURDAY, NOV. 26, 2022 | 10/9c

The Case Against Michael Politte: At 14 he was accused and later convicted of murdering his mother. But he claims he knows who the real killer is and he's still out there. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.

PHOTOS: Michael Politte's fight for freedom

How did a teen sleepover turn into a murder investigation?

Missouri man convicted as a teen of murdering his mother says the real killer is still out there

DOUBLE FEATURE: SATURDAY, NOV. 19, 2022 | 10/9c

Last Seen in Breckenridge: In 1982 the bodies of Annette Schnee and Bobbie Jo Oberholtzer were found outside a luxe ski town. A man rescued from a snowdrift the night of the murders turned out to be their killer. "48 Hours" contributor Natalie Morales reports.

PHOTOS: After almost 40 years, blood on a victim's glove IDs the killer

Authorities unknowingly rescued man from snowdrift after he killed 2 women near Breckenridge, Colorado
How a pair of orange socks connected two Colorado cold case murders committed on the same day in 1982



