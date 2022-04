The Guardian

A judge also granted a restraining order to the pair accused of terrorizing students who ‘provoked extreme fear and anxiety’ University attorneys said the pranks had terrorized ‘students to the point where they are running out of lecture halls for fear of their lives’. Photograph: Frederic J Brown/AFP/Getty Images A pair of YouTubers are facing a lawsuit and a restraining order after allegedly filming themselves disrupting classes at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles an