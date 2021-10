Axios

Sony is offering customers the chance to buy a PlayStation 5 directly from them for the holidays.The details: The offer is invite-only, with selections being made based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities." You'll need to register with Sony first.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAn invitation does not guarantee a console, however, and quantities are limited to one console per PSN ID.Invites will go out via email beg