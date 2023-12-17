48-year-old man dead after crash in Orange County, FHP says

A 48-year-old Winter Park man is dead after losing control of his car on University Boulevard early Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving eastbound on University Boulevard, east of Calibre Bend Trail, in a 2017 Lexus sedan at about 1:15 a.m. when he ran off the roadway for an unknown reason. The vehicle began to spin, then hit a curb and palm tree, FHP said.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he later died, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.