48-year-old man killed in June at Parkland storage facility has been identified by ME

A Tacoma man who was found shot to death at a storage facility in Parkland has been identified by the Pierce County medical examiner.

According to a Monday news release, 48-year-old Anthony Stone died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

On June 18 at 10 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired and a man down in the 10400 block of Pacific Avenue South, where a large group had gathered. According to deputies, numerous motorcycles were seen leaving the area after the incident, which remains under investigation.