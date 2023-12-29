48-year-old man reported missing in Gastonia, police say

The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a 48-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police said Anthony Rhyne was last seen on Baugh Street on Dec. 21.

ALSO READ: Missing man found dead in car inside river, deputies say

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Rhyne‘s whereabouts is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

VIDEO: Missing man found dead in car inside river, deputies say



