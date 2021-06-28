48-year-old man stabbed to death by son during dispute in Fort Worth, police say

A 48-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon during a domestic dispute with his son at a Fort Worth apartment, Fort Worth police said.

Detectives did not release any information on a motive for the fatal stabbing.

The victim has been identified as Roderick Damon Miles, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He died from a stab wound to his chest and his death has been ruled a homicide.

An adult son was taken into custody, but his name had not been released by authorities.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the stabbing call shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Saint Juliet Street, at the Spring Glen Apartments.

Police determined that Miles was stabbed during a domestic disturbance. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The adult son was the scene when officers arrived and he was taken into custody.

The killing was one of four homicides investigated by Fort Worth detectives between Saturday night and Sunday night.

Two of the other killings happened at motels and one occurred at a gas station.

A man was shot Sunday night at the Relax Inn in the 8700 block of West Freeway Service Road in west Fort Worth, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the call about 11:15 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No suspect was in custody as of Monday.

A man died after a shooting inside a motel in east Fort Worth early Sunday morning, according to police. Just before 1 a.m., police responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of East Lancaster Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

Police believe the shooting happened after two men got into an argument at the motel. They have not reported an arrest.

Another man died after being shot outside a gas station in Fort Worth Saturday night, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Lysanius Lee Jackson, 30, of Fort Worth. He was shot at a Texaco station in the 1500 block of East Berry Street.

Police said the initial investigation found that two men got into an argument at about 10:30 p.m. A man pulled out a gun and shot Jackson.

Police had not taken a suspect into custody as of Monday.