48-year-old Rochester man suffers life-threatening injuries in Tuesday night shooting

A 48-year-old Rochester man shot Tuesday night in northeast Rochester suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Rochester Police Capt. Adam Radens said that officers were called to a residence near the corner of North Goodman Street and Diringer Place to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man, whose name was not released, was shot at least once in the upper body.

The injured man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, Radens said. Further details were not released as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Goodman Street and Diringer Place is just south of Central Park. Both roads were closed for several hours so police could investigate, but later reopened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Man injured in shooting near North Goodman St. in Rochester NY