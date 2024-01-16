48-year-old Virginia Beach man killed in ‘domestic-related’ shooting, police say

A Virginia Beach man was killed Monday evening in what police are calling a domestic shooting.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Mulberry Loop following a report of a shooting at 5:22 p.m. Officers found 48-year-old Danny Theis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Theis later died at the hospital. Investigators believe the shooting was “domestic-related” in nature, but no further details have been made available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3 Tips app.

