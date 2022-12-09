48-year-old Willmar man formally charged for sexual assault on juvenile

Dec. 9—WILLMAR

— A 48-year-old Willmar man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor female. Eric Scott Leist made his first appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court on Friday.

Leist is being charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, possession of child pornography, furnishing liquor to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a child.

Leist was arrested Dec. 7 after a parent reported an alleged sexual assault on their teenage daughter at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Capt. Michael Anderson of the Willmar Police Department.

According to the release, police spoke with both the victim and parent.

According to the filed criminal complaint, the victim explained that Leist is a para-professional at Dream Technical Academy in Willmar and transports students to and from school in a school van.

She said the first time she was alone with Leist he had given her a ride home, but stopped at his house in northwest Willmar to get cigarettes. He then drove the van to a small patch of woods, where he gave her a cigarette and the two smoked in the school van.

An initial investigation revealed Leist and the victim had exchanged messages through school emails before Leist asked her to delete the emails and create a personal email account. The two also exchanged messages through SnapChat.

Tori Hagen, office manager at Technical Academies of Minnesota said in a phone interview Friday afternoon that Leist was fired and that DREAM Technical Academy is working with law enforcement in its investigation.

According to the complaint, between Nov. 23 and Dec. 1, Leist would help the victim sneak out of her residence late at night and drive her to his house. He would later drop her back off at her residence in the early morning hours.

The victim recalled two times where she went into Leist's sunroom, connected to his house, and the two would watch TV before Leist would sexually assault her. She told police that she did not say no, but also didn't say yes. She also understood she was not old enough to give consent, according to the complaint.

The victim also drew a description of Leist's sunroom for law enforcement.

Leist was arrested Wednesday at Dream Technical Academy in Willmar and transported to the Law Enforcement Center, where he spoke with officers.

Leist said he had been working at the school since February 2021. He said he knew the victim because he had provided school drop-off services to her. He denied any sexual relationship with the victim, and that he had not contacted the victim through email or phone.

When Leist was shown the email exchanges, including nude photos of the victim, he claimed his email must have been hacked.

An officer showed Leist the drawing of the sunroom that the victim had provided to police. Leist agreed that the drawing was an accurate depiction of his sunroom, but denied that the victim had ever been to his residence.

Leist was still in custody at Kandiyohi County Jail as of 12:30 p.m. Friday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 21.