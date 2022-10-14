With 48% ownership, Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML) has piqued the interest of institutional investors

If you want to know who really controls Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 48% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Strategic Minerals.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Strategic Minerals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Strategic Minerals does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Strategic Minerals' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Strategic Minerals is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is HBOS Investment Fund Managers Limited with 8.8% of shares outstanding. With 7.2% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, A J Bell Holdings Limited, Asset Management Arm and Jarvis Securities plc, Asset Management Arm are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that John Peters, the CEO has 4.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 16 have the combined ownership of 51% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Strategic Minerals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Strategic Minerals Plc. In their own names, insiders own UK£49m worth of stock in the UK£554m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 42% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Strategic Minerals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Strategic Minerals (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

