48 people shot in weekend gun violence through Sunday morning, including 10 children and teenagers

At least 10 children and teenagers were among the 48 shot in Chicago through Sunday morning, according to information provided by police.

The youngest child shot was a 4-year-old boy who was in critical condition after gunfire from outside went through the window of his residence in Woodlawn Friday night. The boy was shot twice in the head, police said in a media notification.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, a 14-year-old boy was shot while standing outside in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue in Little Village. The teen was shot at by someone in a white vehicle who then fled the scene, police said. He was shot in the thigh and buttocks and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were both shot while sitting inside a vehicle in the first block of East 55th Street in the Washington Park neighborhood around 2 a.m., police said. The boy was shot in the back and the man was shot in the leg. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking outside in the 7000 block of South Sangamon Street in Englewood. Police said the boy saw someone with a gun drive by in a white Honda around 10:25 p.m. The boy then heard shots and felt pain; he suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh, authorities said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where he was in fair condition, police said.

A 13-year-old boy was in serious condition after being shot in the head in the South Chicago neighborhood. Police said the boy was inside a residence in the 8500 block of South Marquette Avenue, near the basement, when he was struck by unknown gunfire about 7:50 p.m.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

A 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were shot while standing outside a business in the 2900 block of West Fulton Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said a vehicle approached the children and two people inside it shot at them, shortly after 3:20 p.m.

Both children were in good condition at Rush University Medical Center, police said. The girl was shot in the calf and ankle while the boy suffered a graze wound to his hip.

A 25-year-old man was also injured in the shooting; he took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. He was also in good condition, police said.

In total, at least 48 people were shot, two of them fatally, between around 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday. In other shootings: