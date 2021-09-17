48 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 17—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Suzanne Baker, 4926 Mercedes Drive, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Manal Fahed Saleh, 5632 Hoover Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of identity fraud against a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class, theft from a person in a protected class (direct), misuse of credit cards (direct), and receiving stolen property (direct).

Toby Layne Madden, 250 N. Brookwood, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of failure to stop at a stop sign.

Shavan Singletary, 814 18th Ave., Middletown; certified back to the lower court on one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Kevin Allen Paddy, Jr., 1570 Meredith Dr., Unit 11, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and one count of reckless operation.

Harold T. Collins, 2380 Century Dr., Columbus; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct), possession of cocaine, having weapons while under disability, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Joshua R. Honchell, Jr., 780 Ohio Pike, #4, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of trafficking in hashish (direct), and one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs (direct), and possession of hashish (direct).

Dustin Jeffrey Retherford, 1906 Bell Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, failure to appear, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Lee Smallwood, 325 Washington St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Kevin Wayne Walls, Jr., 1933 Brentwood St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin (direct) and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Crystal Menninger, 144 Augspurger Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Jeffrey W. Douglas, 1801 Carolina St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound and obstructing official business.

Samara K. Elrod, 1131 Tiffin Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension, reckless operation, and failure to stop after an accident.

Kenneth English, 11674 Hanover Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts each of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound (direct) and possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Gregory Nathaniel Trosper, 709 Kenworth Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound (direct).

Robe Kurniawan Kan, 5339 Mariners Way, Hamilton; indicted on four counts of sexual imposition (direct) and two counts of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Joshua Kneeco Kimbrough, 127 Grant Circle, Hamilton; indicted on three counts of rape (direct), two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (direct), and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Charles Ray Edwards, 6169 Eddington St., Liberty Twp.; indicted on one count each of grand theft by deception (direct), grand theft (direct), theft by deception (direct), and theft (direct).

Trenton J. Renner, 9841 Crusade Dr., Cincinnati; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brittaney R. Patton, 810 Brookwood Dr., Trenton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joshua A. Glancy, 100 Donna Ave., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Bradley K. Shepard, 229 South B St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Jennifer Rains Blevins, 219 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Matthew Kincaid, 4512 Sophie Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, possession of L.S.D., and aggravated possession of drugs.

Jeremy S. Bryant, 7582 Strout Road, Clarksville; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property.

Daniel J. Schroer, 3942 Friend Road, Germantown; indicted on six counts of representation by public official or employee, five counts of tampering with records, two counts each of theft in office and filing a false disclosure statement.

Vance Mclain Little, 460 High St., Aberdeen; indicted on three counts of kidnapping, two counts each of violating a protection order and endangering children, and one count each of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, domestic violence, obstructing official business.

Jeremy John Lukemire, 7137 Woodridge Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of trespass in a habitation and having weapons while under disability.

Ryan K. Gabbard, 8492 Stockholm Court, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of felonious assault and failure to stop after an accident.

Joshua Lee Allen, 258 Morris Drive, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dusty Allen Taylor, 55 C St., Cuba; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Daniel Ray Brewer Jr., 535 Howard St., Apt. C, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, possessing criminal tools, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Casey Kyle Lundy, 437 Beechwood Road, Wilmington; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, theft, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Matthew Ballard, 5901 Russell Ave., Franklin; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Shaun Meinking, 1484 Clovernoll Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs; possession of cocaine; possession of drugs; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and OVI.

Brittany Anne Tuttle, 2374 Elm Road, Loveland; indicted two counts each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of drugs, and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Patrick Cope, 1204 Kash Drive, Milford; indicted on one count each of inducing panic, obstructing official business, unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, and aggravated menacing.

Kaley Nicole Slivinski, 107 E. 5th St., Franklin; indicted on one count of obstructing justice.

Godbless Evamus Arinze Uwadiegwu, 4350 Bonita Drive, Apt. 11, Middletown; indicted on three counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Hunter Edwards, LKA 1304 Childs Ave., Akron; indicted on two counts of assault.

Carolyn McClure, 1619 Republic St., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Kelli Austin, 1619 Republic St., Apt. 3, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Demico Jumel Higgins Jr., 2686 Lafeuille Circle, Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Jonathon Darrick Powell, 9081 S. River Road, Miamisburg; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Cody Tyler Merica, 216 E. Walnut St., Saint Paris; indicted on one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Charly Gonzalez, 163 Lakeview Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jonathan David Tyson-Hill, 524 W. Broad St., Unit 338, Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.