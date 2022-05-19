The 48% return this week takes SunOpta's (NASDAQ:STKL) shareholders three-year gains to 69%

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) shareholders have seen the share price rise 69% over three years, well in excess of the market return (34%, not including dividends).

The past week has proven to be lucrative for SunOpta investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

Because SunOpta made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years SunOpta saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. The revenue growth might be lacking but the share price has gained 19% each year in that time. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that SunOpta shareholders are down 43% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - SunOpta has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

