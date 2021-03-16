48-year term for Bloomington man who killed wife, shot neighbors

A judge sentenced a 48-year-old Bloomington man to nearly five decades in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting his wife at their home and wounding neighbors outside late last summer.

Jason M. Mesich was sentenced Monday in Hennepin County District Court to 48 years after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder for the death of his wife, 47-year-old Angela Mesich, on Aug. 30. He also admitted to attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault for wounding a woman and her teenage sister.

Mesich received a term topping 48 years from Judge Hilary Caligiuri. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Mesich will serve about 32 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. He'll be in his early 80s by the time he leaves prison.

Police arrested Mesich after a three-hour standoff that was punctuated with gunfire from inside the home in the 8300 block of S. 15th Avenue.

Mesich said he emptied his semiautomatic handgun and shot his wife 12 times in the garage of their home. He also shot 29-year-old Canisha Saulter and her 13-year-old sister, Makayla Saulter-Outlaw, because he feared they heard him kill his wife.

Makayla was hailed as a hero for shielding the gunfire from her niece Winnie, who is Saulter's 1-year-old daughter. Mesich also received an 11-year term for shooting at police. That time will run concurrently with his sentence on the other charges.

