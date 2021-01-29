49.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 27.9 million administered: U.S. CDC

National Guard personnel guide visitors to a mass vaccination site in Ridgefield

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 27,884,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 49,216,500 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 28 morning, the agency had administered 26,193,682 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 48,386,275 doses.

The agency said 22,858,318 people had received one or more doses, while 4,780,888 people got the second dose as of Friday.

A total of 3,314,266 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

