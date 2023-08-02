49-year-old Beaufort man has been missing for nearly 3 weeks. Have you seen him?

Police are still searching for 49-year-old Beaufort man Clifford Lamont Jenkins, who was reported missing by family members on July 17.

The man was last seen driving a dark blue 2017 Chevrolet Cruze with South Carolina registration 232776W near Big Road in the Grays Hill area July 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His car has not yet been found.

Jenkins is five-foot-eight and weighs about 220 pounds. His family told police he had never gone missing before his sudden disappearance in mid-July, when he told his mother he was heading out of the house before leaving in the blue Chevrolet.

County deputies received an unconfirmed sighting of the man at the Enmarket gas station on Trask Parkway on July 14, shortly after the sighting on Big Road, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens told The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.

Viens could not specify which direction Jenkins might have been traveling or certain places the man frequents within the county. Investigators do not have enough information to determine whether foul play was involved in his disappearance, she said.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.