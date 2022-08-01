49-year-old man shot during robbery at Airbnb in Belmont community, CMPD says

A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night at an Airbnb in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street.

The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported the assault with a deadly weapon and robbery at about 11:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for the shooter responsible for the crime.

The man was robbed of his wallet and money, police said.

The victim remains in a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

No further information has been released.

