49-year-old man shot during robbery at Airbnb in Belmont community, CMPD says
A 49-year-old man was shot twice during an armed robbery Saturday night at an Airbnb in the Belmont community outside of uptown, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
ALSO READ: Traffic delays in Huntersville due to deadly crash on I-77
The shooting happened along Allen Street at 19th Street.
The victim, who did not know the assailant, reported the assault with a deadly weapon and robbery at about 11:30 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for the shooter responsible for the crime.
The man was robbed of his wallet and money, police said.
The victim remains in a hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
No further information has been released.
Return to this story for updates.
(Watch the video below: 60+ firefighters respond to 3-alarm fire at warehouse in Belmont community)