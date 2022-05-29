49-year-old man shot, killed near 39th and Grovers Avenue

A man who was allegedly threatening with a knife was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 39th Avenue and Grovers Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

Officers were called to the area around 6 p.m. and found 49-year-old David Standley with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Detectives detained and interviewed a man on scene who made a claim of self-defense. Sgt. Vincent Cole, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, said Standley was allegedly threatening with a knife.

The man was released based on evidence and witness statements.

The investigation will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, according to police.

