49-year-old man shot multiple times during drug deal in northeast Atlanta, police say
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting after police told Channel 2 Action News a man was shot multiple times during a drug deal.
According to police, on Friday around 11 p.m. they responded to a person shot at 1905 Piedmont Road NE. Police located a 49-year-old victim who had been shot multiple times.
The victim told police he was shot at 1896 Piedmont Road NE after an argument during a drug deal.
It is unclear if the victim will face any charges for his involvement in the incident.
At this time police have not named any possible suspects. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.
