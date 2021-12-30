49-year-old officer shot, killed while responding to noise complaint, Illinois cops say

A 49-year-old police officer was responding to a complaint of barking dogs when she was fatally shot, Illinois officials say.

Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, of Kankakee, was one of two officers fired upon while investigating the noise complaint at a hotel in Bradley, according to a news release.

Bradley Police Department says the two officers were responding to a report of barking dogs late Wednesday, Dec. 29 in an unattended vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officers found the vehicle and then went to a hotel room where the dogs’ possible owner may have been staying.

The officers began talking to people in the room, police say, when they were attacked and shot at.

Both Rittmanic and the other officer — Tyler J. Bailey, 27, of Bradley — were taken to an area hospital, police say. Rittmanic died of her injuries Thursday, Dec. 30, and Bailey is in critical condition.

“Sergeant Rittmanic laid down her life while protecting the citizens of Bradley,” said Police Chief Donald Barber. “We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Sergeant Rittmanic and the Bradley Police Department while we continue to grieve and work through this tragedy.”

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Darius D. Sullivan and are looking for a second person of interest believed to be involved in the fatal incident. Illinois State Police has since taken over the case, which remains under investigation.

“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sergeant Rittmanic’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Bradley Police Department and will continue to pray for Officer Bailey,” said Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Police do not suspect any additional threats to the community connected to this case.

Bradley is about 60 miles south of Chicago.

