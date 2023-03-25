With 49% ownership, Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA) has piqued the interest of hedge funds investors

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Perpetua Resources' stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

57% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

If you want to know who really controls Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is hedge funds. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, hedge funds ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Perpetua Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Perpetua Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Perpetua Resources. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Perpetua Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It looks like hedge funds own 49% of Perpetua Resources shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Paulson & Co. Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. With 9.2% and 8.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Sun Valley Gold LLC and Kopernik Global Investors, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Perpetua Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Perpetua Resources Corp. in their own names. It appears that the board holds about CA$1.1m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CA$309m. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Perpetua Resources. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Perpetua Resources .

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

