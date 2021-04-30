49 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Apr. 30—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Benjamin Deon McCullough, 824 Percy Arms St., Las Vegas, NV.; indicted on two counts of having weapons while under disability (direct), and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Charlotte Dietz, 852 N. 2nd St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

William E. Ware, 47 Lilliedale Lane, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count each of violating a protection order, obstructing official business, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing.

Edward R. Collins, 330 East Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Teletha K. Caudill, 1144 Dennis Lane, Apt. 1, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of petty theft.

Jesse J. Holloway, 31 Hurm St., Apt. 4, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Brandon Q. Finley, 526 Vine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, trafficking in marijuana, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

Toni Winsted, 1028 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

Tyler C. Couch, 6134 Primrose Lane, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Courtney Burke, 2208 Ketway Circle, Kettering; certified back to the lower court on one count of possessing drug abuse instruments.

Eileen A. Rose, Butler County Jail, 705 Hanover St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated arson and aggravated arson (direct).

Jason L. Bryant, 702 Ludlow St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Regina Renee Davis, 1005 Hunt Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

James Michael Burchfield, 5 Kirk Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Benjamin Michael Whitaker, 5824 Reigart Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Temar Kyre West, 4020 Hauck Road, Apt, 218, Sharonville; indicted on two counts of robbery.

Michael L. Dart, 725 Buckeye St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability and carrying concealed weapons.

Daniel Lee Wilson, 6261 Hollyberry Lane, Hamilton; certified back to the lower court on one count of domestic violence.

Christopher Allen Monroe, 891 Shady Lane, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of grand theft, and breaking and entering.

Ryan James Rose, 538 Front St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Kevin Roger Alredge, Jr., 346 Doan St., Wilmington; indicted on two counts each of felonious assault and domestic violence, and one count of abduction.

Terrell Ardell Harris, 151 Westbrook Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count of failure to appear (direct).

Brian A. Polly, 3041 Lanes Mill Road, Oxford; indicted on one count each of tampering with records (direct) and telecommunications fraud (direct).

Louis Brent Owens, 2108 45th St. East, Bradenton, Fl.; indicted on one count of rape (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Paul D. Johnston Jr., 411 Lake Ave., Franklin; indicted on nine counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Robert B. Lewis, 5467 Decker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Alyssa Joanne Allison-Yaryan, 786 Harvard Drive, Apt. B, Lebanon; indicted on one count of grand theft when the property is a firearm or dangerous ordnance.

Timothy Tiemeyer, 8662 Alexander Court, West Chester; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Matthew Shively, 9502 Colegate Way, West Chester; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Javon Young, 515 Kenwood Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Trenton Williams, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of assault.

Charles Jacob Henson, 409 Stanley St., Middletown; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

Ashley Nicole Back, 2216 Whittier St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin D. Lawson, 908 S. Main St., Apt. B, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathicha Nichole Mynhier, 790 W. College St., Yellow Springs; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa S. Klepinger, 7150 Township Line Road, Waynesville; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Austin Taylor Colwell, 1503 Corwin Road, Oregonia; indicted on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business.

Anthony Wayne Jones, 255 Westview Drive, Morrow; indicted on one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, and breaking and entering.

Peter Ambrose, 6439 Smith Road, Loveland; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

James William Cope Jr., 1008 Lafayette Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Charles Cathleen Duderstadt, 2061 Ohio 125, Lot 96, Amelia; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, and theft.

Matthew Eugene Mason, 1532 Academy Place, Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Daniel Wade Jones Jr., 2416 Grand Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Robert A. Hack, 1042 Rachel St., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery, attempted theft from a person in a protected class, and receiving stolen property.

Brett Mellinger, 311 Pleasant Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of obstructing official business and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Mindie Leigh Arrowood, 909 Ellen Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Christian Sexton, 416 S. East St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jacob Joseph Birt, 4848 Wolf Creek Pike, Dayton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of a Fentanyl-related compound.

Sheraz S. Anwar, 8140 Walcot Lane, Apt. H, Cincinnati; indicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition.