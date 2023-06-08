49 speed citations made in joint traffic enforcement in Montgomery County

The Dayton Traffic Service Unit helped led a Joint Traffic Enforcement Detail in Montgomery County Tuesday.

Officers from the Dayton and Trotwood Police Departments worked in conjunction with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They were on U.S. Route 35 and State Route 49.

The traffic enforcement details made 49 speed citations and the average speed of the vehicles was over 82 m.p.h., Dayton Police wrote on social media.

Two of the citations were for drivers going 118 and 103 m.p.h., 28 were going at least 75 m.p.h., and seven got ticketed for going more than 85 m.p.h.

The purpose of the collaborative effort is to reduce crashes and crime on the roadways.

Photo credit from Dayton Police Department