49-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of domestic violence early Sunday

Aug. 29—A man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested in the West Central neighborhood early Sunday morning on suspicion of violating a domestic violence protection order.

William "Billy" Ogan, 39, was booked into Spokane County Jail shortly after 2 a.m., according to jail records. A woman called 911 from a residence in the 1500 block of West Sharp Avenue to report that Ogan was standing outside her home, where he was prohibited from being, according to a news release.

When police arrived, Ogan was arguing with the woman inside the home, according to the release. He was arrested without incident.

Ogan's previous convictions include indecent exposure. He represented himself in a criminal case in 2014 when he was accused of exposing himself to a minor at the STA bus plaza. He also pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident in a Moran Prairie neighborhood in which he told police that he was doing "the Lord's work" when touching himself.

Spokane police remind those who experience domestic violence that they should call 911 in an emergency. Several resources are also available for domestic violence victims at endtheviolencespokane.org.