I-494 closed in Bloomington after standoff with gunman

Star Tribune staff, Star Tribune
Interstate 494 in Bloomington was closed in both directions late Thursday after a police standoff with a gunman that ended when he took his own life.

According to Bloomington police, the man fired at traffic from a pedestrian bridge near S. Portland Avenue before climbing the fence on the bridge, then turning his gun on himself. His body then fell onto the roadway.

At least one officer fired at the man, but it was not clear if he was struck, police said. It was also not clear if any vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The dramatic incident began when Bloomington and Richfield police were called to the area of 78th Street and S. 2nd Avenue just after 6 p.m. on a report of a man with a gun. As they arrived, the man moved onto the pedestrian overpass and fired at traffic.

Investigators remained at the scene late Thursday.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759

