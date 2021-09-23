Get up to $499 off a bed bundle at the Nectar mattress sale this week

The Nectar memory foam mattress is a dream for side sleepers and you can pick one up with accessories for up to $499 off.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Summer is sadly over, but if you're thinking of ringing in the new season with a new mattress, you're in luck. Nectar makes one of the best mattresses we've ever tried and you can get it now at a great price cut.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The mattress brand is currently hosting its Fall Haul sale running now through Sunday, September 26. During the event, shoppers can get a mattress and sleep accessories in one package while saving as much as $499. Those accessories include a mattress protector, a set of sheets and premium pillows to make your bed look and feel truly complete.

Nectar's standard memory foam mattress is one of our favorites and right now, it starts at $499. Normally listed from $798 in the twin size with accessories, during this deal, Nectar is including a $75 cooling pillow, $125 sheet set and $99 mattress protector at no charge. All larger mattresses also feature the $100 price cut on the mattress itself, while the accessory bundle features two pillows valued at $150 together, a sheet set valued at $150 and the same mattress protector (except for the twin XL which still has the pillow and sheet set price of the twin size). That means you can get a queen-sized Nectar mattress and accessories at $799 instead of $1,298.

The Nectar Mattress is a great option for people who sleep on their side and prefer softer sensations.

The standard Nectar mattress impressed us with a uber-plush, compressive surface that our tester found the most comfortable when she slept on her side. That surface let her shoulder and hip sink in without any uncomfortable pressure points. Though we found it lacking in edge support, the Nectar mattress could work well for the many side sleepers needing a new bed.

You can get everything you need for a good night's sleep in one convenient bundle purchase through Nectar—check out these seasonal savings while they last!

Story continues

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nectar mattress sale: Save $499 on bed bundles at the fall sale