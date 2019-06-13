49ers' Bosa says injury shouldn't keep him from camp

Rookie Nick Bosa said the hamstring injury that forced him to miss OTAs and minicamp shouldn't keep him off the field when the San Francisco 49ers open training camp next month.

"I think I'm going to be just fine," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area. "I'm going to get this hammy perfectly right, and I think there will be plenty of time to play football and get the reps that I need."

The defensive end was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on May 23.

"I was worried when it happened," Bosa said. "I was pretty down on myself that I couldn't stay on the field but once I got with the guys and just had some of the older guys talk me up a little bit, it's been super helpful."

Bosa, the No. 2 overall pick in April's NFL draft, hasn't played in a game since September, when he injured his core muscle playing for Ohio State.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the hamstring isn't all to watch with Bosa. He still hasn't signed his rookie contract, and that could be delaying the signing of pick Nos. 3-6 , who have yet to agree to contracts.

