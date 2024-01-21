49ers fans celebrate last-minute win over Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers played the San Francisco 49ers for a record-breaking 10th time in the NFL Playoffs! The team went head-to-head but Niners reigned victorious with a score of 24-21.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
The Packers are moving on to face the 49ers after a stunning win.
The Ravens made the statement of the NFL season on Monday night.
Purdy continues to bust narratives about him, including his perceived inability to lead a comeback. Now his naysayers will have dig for something new in their arsenal of slights.
“It would be inappropriate if I said it right now,” Jackson said about his apparent profanity-laced moment that inspired the team.
The Ravens are living their best lives right now.
