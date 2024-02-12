'Go 49ers!' Fans send prayers to the San Francisco 49ers
Members of the 49ers Faithful showed up to church on Sunday to send prayers to their team.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
The only first-half touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII was a tricky one.
It took a long time for the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII to be scored.
Kelce was upset that he wasn't in the game on a pivotal second-quarter play that resulted in a Chiefs turnover.
After Jake Moody's 55-yarder in the first half, Harrison Butker just barely broke the record with a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.
After a 5,700-mile journey from Tokyo, Taylor Swift made it to Allegiant Stadium with plenty of time to spare.
From fans anticipating a Justin Bieber appearance to Jason Kelce talking to Ice Spice, Super Bowl memes are all over social media.
A gold medal doesn't mean you qualify for the next Olympics.
Kiptum was expected to be a major Olympic contender this year.
Clark couldn't quite break the all-time scoring record on Sunday, but the fervor around her potential moment created a spectacle nonetheless.
McEntire's anthem also featured some significant gambling controversy.
Long story short, it's time for Swifties to tune into the 2024 Super Bowl.
South Carolina improved to 23-0 with a dominant effort against UConn.
'I'm just sick of it': Zach Johnson, Jordan Spieth, other pros have had enough of the unruly Phoenix gallery.
Taylor Swift made it to Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Disney's sports streaming ambitions will likely be a challenge, according to Wall Street.
Super Bowls are usually won and lost in the margins, and these matchups promise to be impactful.