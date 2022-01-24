49ers injury updates: Deebo Samuel expected to practice; Trent Williams status unclear

Following the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC divisional round, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates Monday afternoon.

All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams has an ambiguous status after he left Saturday’s game on crutches. Shanahan said Monday he wasn’t “exactly sure” on Williams’ status for this week, due to an ankle injury.

“We will have to manage him and see how this week goes,” Shanahan said. “... Just like with Jordan (Willis) you can’t designate (if it’s a high or low ankle sprain) you have to see how the week goes, whether it heals. If it was a high (ankle sprain) I would rule him out but there are more components to it. Which again, it’s not as easy as Jeff (Wilson’s) ... you have to wait before you declare what it is. How it heals and reacts throughout the week.”

The 49ers got positive news on All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is expected to practice. Shanahan said Samuel took a helmet to the side of his knee/leg toward the end of the Packers game which caused him to limp off the field.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. sustained an injury. He left the game was an ankle injury. The 49ers initially thought it could be a high ankle sprain.

Starting cornerback Ambry Thomas didn’t play Saturday against the Packers due to a bone bruise. Shanahan hopes for him to practice this week.

“We were hoping he was going to be close (to playing on Saturday),” Shanahan said. “But by the time he got there and we could tell there was no point in working him out. We know he’s doing better today as compared to how he was on Sunday. I think he has a much better chance of playing this week.”

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the NFC Championship game.