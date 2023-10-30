49ers locker room reflects on third-straight loss: 'We've been here before.'
The San Francisco 49ers extend their losing streak to three with a loss against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers locker room isn't hitting the panic mode yet with still half the season to go. 49ers' Chrstian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and Talanoa Hufanga discuss loss.